Mario Goodrich joined Clemson in 2018 as a four-star recruit from Missouri. He was the 6th-ranked cornerback in his class and played both cornerback and wide receiver for Lee’s Summit West High School. He chose the Tigers over Nebraska, Georgia, LSU, and Arkansas. CB Kyler McMichael and Derion Kendrick (who was a five-star WR as a recruit, but eventually converted to CB) joined him in the recruiting class.

