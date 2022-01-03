ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Steve Lodge Is Engaged to Janis Carlson 3 Months After Split From Ex-Fiancee Vicki Gunvalson: ‘We Are Head Over Heels’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Wedding bells! Three months after his split from Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge confirmed that he is engaged to Janis Carlson.

Former ‘RHOC’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

“We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out,” Lodge, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 3. “We have incredible chemistry, we’re very compatible, emotionally connected and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYYlI_0dbdJp8C00
Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge at BravoCon in New York on November 16, 2019. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The businessman, who proposed to Carlson, 37, one month prior on December 20, noted that the couple are excited for a wedding ceremony in April. The news comes after Us broke the news in September 2021 that Lodge and Gunvalson, 59, had called off their engagement. The exes started dating in 2016 before getting engaged three years later.

A source told Us at the time that Lodge ended the relationship while Gunvalson was filming the Real Housewives spinoff show at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires home, adding, “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn’t want to be at the house anymore.”

The insider also revealed that the estranged exes “had not been getting along for a long time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJGvS_0dbdJp8C00
Steve Lodge Janis Carlson Courtesy Steve Lodge/Instagram

Shortly after, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum confirmed that she and Lodge decided to go their separate ways.

“Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are … moving on,” the reality star wrote via Instagram that same month, sharing that nobody was at “fault” for the breakup. “We are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

One month later, the Bravolebrity accused her ex-fiancé of having an affair, writing via Instagram, “He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Lodge, for his part, denied the claims and claimed that he had actually parted ways with Gunvalson months prior.

“I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing. We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020. I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021,” he said in a statement to Us in October 2021. “I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki.”

Amid the news of Lodge’s engagement, Gunvalson has offered her followers a glimpse at her state of mind going into the new year.

“As we enter into 2022, I want to first of all say thank you for all your support throughout this bumpy past year. You have stood by me and encouraged me to continue to be ME, to not give up hope on ME. I still believe in love, honest, committed love,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 1. “I encourage all of you to continue to find happiness in being alone as there is peace in that too. My best to all of you. Health 1st, happiness, prosperity and L❤️VE. #happynewyear #2022.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 35

Bay Lincoln
5d ago

he gave her so many warning signs that he wasn't going to marry her but she Wasted Years with this man I think when a woman is old enough and should be wise enough if you ready to settle down you give a man a year and if you don't marry you by then you need to leave him cuz you're not the one and Vicki is too strong and independent and not going to bow down to no man and mess up her money true Aries you better off Vicki

Reply(4)
8
Rosie Navarro
4d ago

Good golly. marrying some one 20 years your senior. Don't work. my daughter married a guy 20 years older, then she grew up and left him for a man her age. Plus it's gross.

Reply
4
cheekysheila
4d ago

You would have thought Vicky would have learned her lesson from Brooks....not to buy sex. I wont say love, cause neither Steve or Brooks loved her....and I dont think she loved them...she likes the idea of a man hanging on her arm and someone to fill her tank....and....shes willing to pay for it. Such a pity.

Reply
3
Related
bravotv.com

We Were Not Expecting What Jeff Lewis Shared About His Friendship Status with Vicki Gunvalson

Jeff Lewis and Vicki Gunvalson are two Bravolebs with huge personalities and a lot of opinions, so it's no surprise that they have had some drama in the past. However, the Flipping Out designer and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum seem to be in a better place. Jeff opened up about their friendship status during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (December 12).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, "She has told friends they broke up."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalsn’s Pregnant Daughter Briana Culberson Was Hospitalized For Two Weeks

In case you missed it through all the Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener news lately, the Real Housewives of Orange County community is expecting a new baby! In September Briana Culberson’s husband, Ryan Culberson announced that their family was getting ready for a “grand finale“! Baby number FOUR! Vicki Gunvalson has got to be whooping it up! The announcement of the fourth Culberson came fast and furious. Just nine-months […] The post Vicki Gunvalsn’s Pregnant Daughter Briana Culberson Was Hospitalized For Two Weeks appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Page Six

Tamra Judge shades Shannon Beador’s appearance: ‘Alcohol will age you’

Tamra Judge slammed her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” friend Shannon Beador, leaving a nasty Instagram comment about her weight and aging poorly. “Alcohol will age you so fast !!! Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows,” Judge commented on an Instagram photo of Beador talking with her “RHOC” co-star Heather Dubrow.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Porsha Williams And Fiancé Simon Guobadia Set A Date For Their Upcoming Wedding

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Real Housewives#Chemistry#Dorinda Medley#Oc
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

The first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has unfortunately concluded wayyyy too soon. But don’t fret — another chaotic Real Housewives mashup is shortly on its way. Filming has already concluded for a yet-to-be-named Season 2, with the mayhem going down at Dorinda Medley’s Bezerkshires mansion. Not only that, the cast for this […] The post Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Vicki Gunvalson's Son-In-Law Deems Himself A 'Date Chaperone' As 'RHOC' Alum Cozies Up To Mystery Man Three Months After Messy Steve Lodge Split

Putting herself back out there. Vicki Gunvalson seems to be getting back into the dating game following her dramatic split from former fiancé Steve Lodge. In an Instagram Story posted to her son-in-law Ryan Culberson's account, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was seen chatting it up with a new mystery man. Culberson — who is married to Gunvalson's daughter, Briana — called himself a "date chaperone" in the caption on the clip.
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Caroline Manzo Shares Stunning Photos of Her Family at Greg Bennett's Wedding

Caroline Manzo and her family recently got all glammed up for a very special occasion. The entire Manzo'd with Children family rang in the new year together, which Caroline thankfully documented and shared several photos of from the big night on Instagram for all of us to enjoy. Caroline aptly captioned one dapper pic featuring husband Al with sons Albie and Chris, "My beautiful, beautiful, men." Of course, Mama Manzo also had to give it up to the ladies in her family in another snap showing herself prettily posing in between daughter Lauren Manzo Scalia and Albie's girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville “Can’t With” Heather Dubrow, Says Shannon Beador Is “Acting”; Calls Emily Simpson “Boring”

Brandi Glanville has a lot to say about Real Housewives. And it’s not just when she’s drinking. Indeed, Brandi was recently outed for being drunk during her interview for the Dave Quinn housewives tell-all. The Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It author had to […] The post Brandi Glanville “Can’t With” Heather Dubrow, Says Shannon Beador Is “Acting”; Calls Emily Simpson “Boring” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Shares a Major Update on Her Son Dylan

Ashley Darby’s sons are growing up fast! The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently celebrated her youngest child Dylan’s latest milestone while sharing a sweet holiday photo of her whole family on Instagram. On December 24, Ashley took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming pictures...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy