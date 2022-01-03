ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver Runs Red Light, 54-Year-Old Woman Dies In Route 1&9 Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MThGz_0dbdJWYV00
Elizabeth police Photo Credit: Elizabeth PD

A 54-year-old woman died in a crash on Route 1&9 over the weekend after a car ran a red light, officials confirmed.

The Elizabeth woman was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center after the 11:30 a.m. collision at Fairmount and Spring streets Sunday, city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.

The victim's name was not released.

It was not clear which vehicle failed to stop at the traffic signal. The other driver remained at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported, both vehicles were only occupied by the drivers.

The crash remains under investigation and witnesses can contact Officer Brian McDonough @ 908-558-2066 or bmcdonough@elizabethnj.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

I-83 Driver Missing After Crash, Police Say

Police in Dauphin County are looking for a driver they say went missing following a crash on I-83. Stephen Salazar, 61, has not been seen or heard from since his involvement in a crash on northbound I-83 near the 2nd Street exit on December 23 around 5:30 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Girl Dies After Driver Hits School Bus, Runs Over Children While Fleeing

An 87-year-old man from California is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after he ran over a group of children on the side of the road near Desert Hot Springs. The kids had just been dropped off by their school bus. They were walking home when the driver, identified as Robert Hanson, rear-ended a different school bus in a white 1994 Cadillac.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WXIA 11 Alive

Man jumps off bridge, saves toddler floating in car seat

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Maryland man is being recognized as a hero for saving a toddler from the Assawoman Bay in May. Jonathan Bauer had been driving with his daughter over a bridge in Ocean City when he saw a 2-year-old girl in the Assawoman Water 30-feet-below. At...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Fox11online.com

Driver found dead after crash shuts down part of I-43

TOWN OF HOLLAND (WLUK) -- One person is dead and an interstate highway was shut down for more than two hours because of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sheboygan County. Sheriff's officials say they were called to I-43 northbound near DeWitt Road in the town of Holland just after 1:20 p.m.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Key News Network

Video: Driver Survives Horrific Crash

Driver survives crash into tree in Rowland Heights.Tony V/KNN. Rowland Heights, L.A. County: A driver survived after slamming into a tree and totaling the car in a crash in Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Nogales Street around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec.12, for reports of a vehicle into a tree.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Jalopnik

Car Plunges Over Niagara Falls Following Crash That Killed Its Driver

The woman crashed into the river above Niagara Falls on Wednesday (December 8). Rescue operations saw the U.S. Coast Guard lower aviation survival technician second class Derrian Duryea down from a helicopter to pull the woman’s body out of the vehicle. Unfortunately, the woman—who has not yet been named—was...
ACCIDENTS
KRON4 News

25-year-old woman dies in fire at Sunnyvale homeless encampment

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced a 25-year-old woman died in a fire at a homeless encampment Wednesday evening. On December 29, at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a fire at a homeless encampment behind a commercial building located in the 200 block of San Geronimo Way. When officers […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
191K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy