Number of new COVID cases reported drops to below 600

COVID-19 data released Monday, Jan. 3 reveals a drop in new cases.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 574 new cases on Monday.

That is the lowest number of new cases reported since Dec. 28, when 406 new cases were reported.

Shelby County has broken its new case record multiple times in the past two weeks:

on Dec. 27 with 1,540 new cases,

on Dec. 30 with 2,259 new cases,

on Dec. 31 with 3,004 new cases and

on Jan. 2 with 3,394 new cases.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday is the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day is now 1,909. On Sunday, it was 2,047.

For the past two days, the Health Department has reported no new COVID-19 related deaths.

The 7-day average of people being vaccinated per day is 1,980, with a total of 541,287 people that have been vaccinated.