Green County officials identify victim in fatal Christmas Eve crash

ALBANY, Wis. – Green County officials identified a man Monday who died in a crash on Christmas Eve morning.

Santos Pascual Velasquez Lopez, 44, of Janesville was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was traveling east on County Highway EE when he entered a ditch on the south side of the road.

Lopez reportedly overcorrected and entered a ditch on the other side of the road. His truck then rolled over before coming to rest on its roof.

Lopez’s passenger was hospitalized.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner are investigating the crash.

