Las Vegas, NV

CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19

By MATT O'BRIEN AP Technology Writer
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know it will be a smaller show this year, for obvious reasons,” said Jean Foster, senior vice...

abcnews.go.com

AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
ELECTRONICS
news3lv.com

CES gadgets to keep your eye on

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2022 gets underway in Las Vegas this week. Even though some companies have reduced their in-person presence, we're still expecting some cool new tech to be unveiled!. Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly joined us with the very latest.
morningbrew.com

The coolest tech announced at CES this week

Covid be darned, CES is actually happening in-person this Wednesday through Friday in Las Vegas. Though some of the biggest names in tech (Amazon, Google, Meta) stayed home due to Omicron concerns, that didn’t stop companies from debuting gadgets that ranged from downright useful to unnecessary-but-fun at the annual tech trade show.
AFP

CES tech show shutting down a day early amid Covid surge

The CES tech show announced Friday that the Las Vegas event next week will go on in person but will end one day early amid the surge in Covid-19 infections. "We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants."
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow

The CES tech show threw open its doors Wednesday in Las Vegas despite surging Covid-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tried to get back to business. "Obviously I'm not on stage at CES in Las Vegas, I'm actually on the stage of the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit," Barra said in her address.
AFP

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. "What is the metaverse if you can't feel it?" asked Jose Fuertes, founder of the Spain-based startup Owo, which made the jacket. "It's just avatars." The "metaverse" -- a parallel universe where human, augmented and virtual realities are supposed to merge -- was a hot theme at the annual gadget extravaganza in Las Vegas, with startups showing off computers, headsets and other gear promising to enhance time spent in virtual worlds. Owo touts its jacket as able to immerse wearers, whether in video games or in the metaverse, letting them feel "a gunshot, the wind, someone grabbing your arm and even a hug from a loved one."
Interesting Engineering

This Is the Biggest Consumer Tech Expected To Be Revealed at CES 2022

With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
AFP

Body-monitoring tech trend comes with concerns

A ring shimmers on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, but this is no mere piece of jewelry -- it's packed with sensors capable of detecting body temperature, respiration and much more. "I don't think it's too much," Buckley said as he showed off the scale capable of performing electrocardiograms and analyzing body composition.
AFP

Tesla's cameras-only autonomous system stirs controversy

As it pursues the goal of fully autonomous driving, Tesla has bet entirely on cameras and artificial intelligence, shunning other commonly used tools such as laser detection. Musk's method is to take real-time readings from a camera that is fed into an artificial intelligence system built around data collected over the years by Tesla sensors.
AFP

Work(out) from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom

Interactive comment sections and virtual reality headsets: internet-connected fitness gear and services have boomed during the pandemic as at-home athletes seek a proxy for gym life. Like other companies that sell internet-connected fitness gear, Liteboxer offers customers access to workouts, competitions and other features for a monthly charge -- on top of the roughly $1,200 wall-mounted machine. 
TIME

The 10 Best Gadgets of CES 2022

As COVID-19 cases continue rising due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, this year’s CES was once again different from years past—some in-person events went on as planned in Las Vegas, but several big names in the tech world, like Google, Intel and Microsoft, took their announcements virtual instead.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
IFLScience

Videos Show BMW That Changes Color At The Press Of A Button

BMW has revealed their new color-changing technology, allowing an entire car to change as if it’s had an entirely new coat of paint at the press of a button. The tech was demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on the BMW iX, an all-electric car. The company is refusing to give out details on how the coating works – all we do know is that it is extremely temperature-sensitive, requiring a backup vehicle in the trailer behind it in case the show vehicle became too hot or cold.
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
