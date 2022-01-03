Boxing back in Framingham, Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — 390 people died on Massachusetts roads in 2021, according to the Massachusetts Highway Safety Division. It marks the most deaths on the road in a single year dating back to 2009. The 2021 data, which was deemed “preliminary,” was released in a tweet on Monday by the Highway Safety Division. The agency is overseen by the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. “Speed, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities are the main differences,” the agency wrote in regards to the increase in road deaths. “Please slow down, buckle up and look twice to save a life.” In 2020, there were 327 deaths on the road in Massachusetts. The second-highest number of road deaths over the last 12 years was 2012, when there were 364 deaths.

