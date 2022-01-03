ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Boxing back in Framingham, Massachusetts

fightnews.com
 5 days ago

Granite Chin Promotions has announced its first event of 2022, scheduled on February 26 at the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts....

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

 

Worcester Business Journal

MBTA eliminates Worcester-Framingham express due to staffing problems

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will temporarily eliminate its express service from Worcester to Framingham due to staffing shortages related to the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a Thursday announcement from the MBTA. The change will begin Monday, per the alert. Express trains from Worcester’s Union Station to Framingham,...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 390 Road Deaths In 2021, Most In Any Year Dating Back To 2009

BOSTON (CBS) —  390 people died on Massachusetts roads in 2021, according to the Massachusetts Highway Safety Division. It marks the most deaths on the road in a single year dating back to 2009. The 2021 data, which was deemed “preliminary,” was released in a tweet on Monday by the Highway Safety Division. The agency is overseen by the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. “Speed, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities are the main differences,” the agency wrote in regards to the increase in road deaths. “Please slow down, buckle up and look twice to save a life.” In 2020, there were 327 deaths on the road in Massachusetts. The second-highest number of road deaths over the last 12 years was 2012, when there were 364 deaths.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Defeats Walpole 3-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls ice hockey team defeated Walpole High at Loring Arena 3-1 yesterday afternoon. Goals were scored by Sophia Tersoni, Amber Welch, and Steele. The Flyers are now on a 2-week pause due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the City of Framingham. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Man Drowns at Lake Winnipesaukee on January 1

WOLFEBORO, NEW HAMPSHIRE – A Framingham man drowned in Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday night after the vessel capsized, according to New Hampshire State Marine Patrol. Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, NH Marine Patrol received information that five people had fallen out of a canoe and into the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
homenewshere.com

Red Rangers score three goals in third period to tie Framingham

METHUEN – In their first three games, it was really difficult to gather a full report on the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team. The Red Rangers had played two of the top three teams in the area, had players in and out of the line-up, and it's the first few weeks of the season, so that's always tough regardless of the schedule.
METHUEN, MA
