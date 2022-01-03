ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines

By Johnny Parlay
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears (6-10) and Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play a regular-season finale Sunday in Week 18 between two teams out of the playoff race. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Vikings odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Chicago rolled to a second consecutive victory in Week 17, easily dumping the New York Giants 29-3 as a 7-point home favorite. QB Andy Dalton threw for 173 yards with a touchdown and interception, RB David Montgomery ran for 2 TDs and LB Robert Quinn broke Richard Dent’s franchise single-season sack record with his 18th. Rookie QB Justin Fields missed his second game in a row with an ankle injury.

The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention after getting boat-raced 37-10 as 13-point underdogs at the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. Without QB Kirk Cousins, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Minnesota was no match for Green Bay, which scored the first 20 points en route to locking up the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Vikings were outgained 481 yards to 206 and had just 11 first downs to the Packers’ 29. Filling in for Cousins, QB Sean Mannion threw for 189 yards with 1 touchdown and no picks for the Vikings, who will miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since head coach Mike Zimmer took over 2014.

Bears at Vikings odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:34 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bears +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Vikings -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bears +3.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Vikings -3.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44.5, O: -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Bears 6-10 | Vikings 7-9
  • ATS: Bears 6-10 | Vikings 8-8
  • O/U: Bears 6-10 | Vikings 10-6

Bears at Vikings head-to-head

The Vikings lead the all-time series 62-57-2. However, the Bears won the lone postseason battle, a 35-18 Wild Card Game victory in Minneapolis News Years Day 1995.

Minnesota took the most recent meeting, claiming a 17-9 road win in the Week 15 Monday Night Football game. The Vikings only had 61 passing yards with Cousins throwing 2 touchdowns against 1 interception.

More noteworthy, the Bears scored a TD on the final play, but because it didn’t matter for the final NFL result – yea, tell that to us gamblers – the extra point was not attempted and the Vikings covered as 7-point favorites.

The NFC North rivals split their two games last season with the road teams prevailing. Minnesota won 19-13 at Soldier Field in Week 10 as a 3.5-point favorite. Chicago returned the favor with a 33-27 victory in Week 15 as a 2.5-point road underdog.

The Bears are 5-2 in the last seven meetings with a 4-3 ATS advantage since the start of the 2018 season. The O/U was 3-4 in those contests.

