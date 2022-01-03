Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Edmonton Oilers (18-12-2) travel to meet the New York Rangers (21-8-4) Monday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Oilers vs. Rangers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Oilers have hit the skids lately, dropping three straight, including a pair of overtime setbacks in the New York metro area against the New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Eve and the New York Islanders on New Year’s Day.

The Rangers swept a home-and-home against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, including a 4-0 blowout Sunday.

New York lost 6-5 in overtime on Nov. 5 in Edmonton when these teams last met.

Oilers at Rangers odds, spread and lines

Money line: Oilers -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Rangers -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Oilers -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Rangers -108 (bet $108 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Oilers -1.5 (+200) | Rangers +1.5 (-290)

Oilers -1.5 (+200) | Rangers +1.5 (-290) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Oilers at Rangers projected goalies

Mikko Koskinen (12-6-1, 3.14 GAA, .902 SV%) vs. Alexandar Georgiev (5-3-2, 2.87 GAA, .902 SV%)

Koskinen allowed 3 goals on 29 shots in the 3-2 loss against the Islanders on New Year’s Day. He has dropped five straight starts, going 0-4-1, allowing 3 or more goals in each of the outings.

Georgiev lost in his most recent start Dec. 17 against the Vegas Golden Knights, allowing just 2 goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss. He was in net against Edmonton in the first meeting and allowed 6 goals on 39 shots in the OT loss Nov. 5.

Oilers at Rangers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Rangers 5, Oilers 3

The RANGERS (-108) are worth playing at home while the Oilers are struggling to hit on all cylinders. Edmonton is just 2-7-2 since Dec. 3 and has scored 2 or fewer goals in seven of its last 10 outings.

New York posted a 4-0 win over the Lightning Sunday as a home ‘dog, winning for the third time in the past five outings. The Rangers have won nine of their last 12 at home, and they’re 15-6 in the past 21 games overall.

The Rangers have been hot and they’ll get it done against the struggling Oilers.

The ALTERNATE SPREAD RANGERS -1.5 (+210) are worth playing lightly for a chance to more than double up, although Georgiev being in the crease is risky business based upon his earlier performance in Edmonton back in November.

OVER 6.5 (-112) is a big number, but worth the play. These teams combined for 11 total goals in the first meeting. New York has posted 8 total goals across its last two games, re-discovering its offense, while Edmonton has yielded 42 goals across its last 11 outings. Look for the red lamp to go off plenty of times Monday.

