ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZR8Xi_0dbdGlSD00

The Edmonton Oilers (18-12-2) travel to meet the New York Rangers (21-8-4) Monday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Oilers vs. Rangers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Oilers have hit the skids lately, dropping three straight, including a pair of overtime setbacks in the New York metro area against the New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Eve and the New York Islanders on New Year’s Day.

The Rangers swept a home-and-home against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, including a 4-0 blowout Sunday.

New York lost 6-5 in overtime on Nov. 5 in Edmonton when these teams last met.

Oilers at Rangers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Oilers -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Rangers -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oilers -1.5 (+200) | Rangers +1.5 (-290)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Oilers at Rangers projected goalies

Mikko Koskinen (12-6-1, 3.14 GAA, .902 SV%) vs. Alexandar Georgiev (5-3-2, 2.87 GAA, .902 SV%)

Koskinen allowed 3 goals on 29 shots in the 3-2 loss against the Islanders on New Year’s Day. He has dropped five straight starts, going 0-4-1, allowing 3 or more goals in each of the outings.

Georgiev lost in his most recent start Dec. 17 against the Vegas Golden Knights, allowing just 2 goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss. He was in net against Edmonton in the first meeting and allowed 6 goals on 39 shots in the OT loss Nov. 5.

Oilers at Rangers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Rangers 5, Oilers 3

The RANGERS (-108) are worth playing at home while the Oilers are struggling to hit on all cylinders. Edmonton is just 2-7-2 since Dec. 3 and has scored 2 or fewer goals in seven of its last 10 outings.

New York posted a 4-0 win over the Lightning Sunday as a home ‘dog, winning for the third time in the past five outings. The Rangers have won nine of their last 12 at home, and they’re 15-6 in the past 21 games overall.

The Rangers have been hot and they’ll get it done against the struggling Oilers.

The ALTERNATE SPREAD RANGERS -1.5 (+210) are worth playing lightly for a chance to more than double up, although Georgiev being in the crease is risky business based upon his earlier performance in Edmonton back in November.

OVER 6.5 (-112) is a big number, but worth the play. These teams combined for 11 total goals in the first meeting. New York has posted 8 total goals across its last two games, re-discovering its offense, while Edmonton has yielded 42 goals across its last 11 outings. Look for the red lamp to go off plenty of times Monday.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Mikko Koskinen
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Espn#Gaa#Islanders
CBS Boston

Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Game #32 Recap: Jackets fall 3-1 to New Jersey Jerseys

Tonight’s game was highly anticipated for a handful of reasons - most notably, Jakub Voracek hit the huge milestone of 1,000 NHL games; his first and 1,000th played with the NHL. I love having him here! Also, the Boqvist brothers played each other - Adam’s older brother Jesper is a Devil, and the last time they faced each other they were both injured in the first period so it wasn’t much of a matchup. Jake Christiansen also made his NHL debut tonight.
NHL
insidehockey.com

Bruins Fall to Wild 3-2

Boston, MA – The visiting Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in front of 18,750 at TD Garden on Thursday night. The game was a slow, physical, special teams game, and the Wild took advantage of the calls when they went their way.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy