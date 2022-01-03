ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, IN

Owen County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 43% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Owen County has administered more than 20,907 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Dec. 23, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

That's up 2.29% from the previous week's tally of 20,438 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Owen County, 43% of people living in Owen County are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 23. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Indiana reported 1,200,926 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Indiana as of Dec. 23 are Hamilton County (76%), Boone County (71%), Hendricks County (65%), Hancock County (62%) and Warrick County (61%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Owen County as of Dec. 23:

How many people in Owen County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 46% of people in Owen County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 9,631 people
  • 43% of people in Owen County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 8,985 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Indiana have been vaccinated so far?

  • 58% of people in Indiana have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,877,885 people
  • 53% of people in Indiana are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,489,580 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

