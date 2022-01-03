ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

WeatherTech Racing enters Porsche and Mercedes in Rolex 24

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooper MacNeil will pull double-duty by racing both the #97 Mercedes-AMG GT3 and #79 Porsche 911 GT3 R cars for the twice-around-the-clock classic next month. He will be joined in the Benz by Maro Engel, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, while his co-drivers...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 2

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

eBay Find: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Perusing eBay like we do all the time, you can run into some interesting listings like this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS. With a current bid of $17,300 at the time this article was written, you might think it could be a good deal. After all, this thing has a 396 paired up with a Muncie M22 4-speed and a 12-bolt rear. But not everyone is going to agree if this is something you should snatch up or if you should keep fishing.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooper Macneil
Person
Jules Gounon
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Superbird Is A Masterpiece Of American Automotive History

You could be the new owner of one of the insane cars that was so fast that NASCAR had to ban it from racing. 1970 was an incredible time for the Mopar muscle cars, whose main competitive racing involvements stayed within the NASCAR series. Ford, Chevy, and many other American performance manufacturers were stomping out the ability for brands such as Dodge and Plymouth to compete as the Mopar lineup was notorious for being "aerodynamically challenged." Essentially, while everyone else was focusing on making their cars' handling and aerodynamic capabilities better, Mopar found itself at a disadvantage due to most of their focus being on style and power rather than actual racing capabilities. Dodge got tired of losing and did what Dodge always does. The introduction of the Daytona saw one of the fastest vehicles ever to hit the oval track at the time, and along with it came the Plymouth Superbird, which had a bit more focus on the aesthetic aspect of the aerodynamic body modifications.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1966 Ford Mustang Coupe Is Junkyard Treasure

While I find plenty of Mustang IIs and SN95 Mustangs, along with the occasional Fox, during my junkyard travels, the first-generation (1964-1973) Mustangs don't show up in the big self-service boneyards very often. These cars have always retained a devoted following (unlike, say, the Fiat 124 Sport Spider), and most rough ones avoid a wrecking-yard fate. However, certain events in the Denver region resulted in a bunch of these cars being auctioned off at the same time, and some of them washed ashore at the Denver store of LKQ Pick Your Part recently.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petit Le Mans#Rolex#Weathertech Racing#Mercedes Amg Gt3#Benz#Imsa#Sebring
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy COPO Camaro With Big Block 572 At SEMA: Live Photo Gallery

For those drag racers that want a turn-key solution right from the factory, the latest 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro looks to be an excellent choice, offering all the goodies one would expect from a machine ready to dominate the 1320. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro with the following exclusive photos captured on the floor of the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
CARS
The Independent

Max Verstappen’s father told to take ‘step back’ after involvement at Red Bull

Red Bull told Jos Verstappen he had to take a step back when son Max joined the Formula 1 team in 2016.Team manager Graham Watson says he had sympathy for the former driver as Jos had to “let go” of his son but also let the team do their job. The younger Verstappen enjoyed a successful first season and has gone from strength to strength, winning his first world championship in 2021.“Jos was of course also used to having full control over Max’s career from the karting days,” Watson told Motorsport.com. “When Max came to us, the team looked...
MOTORSPORTS
BMW BLOG

BMW M535i E28 drag races Porsche 944 Turbo in class of ’87

Two sports cars, but with completely different pedigrees. In the left corner, we have a 1987 BMW 5 Series in the M535i specification. It’s the lesser of the two E28 flavors since the naturally aspirated straight-six engine only makes 182 horsepower and 214 pound-feet (290 Newton-meters) of torque. The 535i sold in Europe had considerably more oomph, packing 215 hp and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) from its uprated 3.4-liter M60.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Former JGR car chief to serve as McDowell's 2022 crew chief

Harris has quite the resume. Previously, he worked as a car chief with Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing/Furniture Row. He was part of the 2017 championship-winning team and has been a part of over two dozen Cup victories. “Blake has proven to be championship leader who is ready...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 911 GT3 Comes To Porsche Experience Centers

Porsche knows how to run a successful brand, and offers its clients a wide range of services and experiences that go far beyond simply purchasing a sports car. Porsche's Experience Centers, which are quickly expanding across the globe, offer Porsche owners and fans an impressive range of activities that can be enjoyed by young and old, but the biggest attraction has to be the driving experience.
CARS
Racing News

Take a lap around the new Atlanta Motor Speedway (Video)

Kurt Busch holds phone while driving street car around the high banks of the new Atlanta Motor Speedway with comedic commentary. On Wednesday and Thursday, the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway welcomes the NASCAR Next Gen car. It’s the first time the NASCAR Cup Series machines have touched the brand new surface.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes wait on Lewis Hamilton decision with Carlos Sainz tipped to become ‘top-tier driver’

Lewis Hamilton’s future continues to dominant the world of Formula 1 ahead of the upcoming 2022 season. Hamilton’s 2021 campaign ended in drama and contention as Max Verstappen snatched away the world championship on the final lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi, leading to speculation over whether Hamilton may decide to call time on his storied career rather than continue to chase a record eighth world title. However, a cryptic tweet by Mercedes on the weekend, featuring a picture of Hamilton alongside the message “Adversity causes some to break; others to break records” hinted he would be...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Little-known Lewis Hamilton fact puts things into perspective

A little-known Lewis Hamilton statistic from his first 15 years in Formula 1 puts the seven-time world champion’s dominance into an even greater perspective. Lewis Hamilton still hasn’t made any public comments since his heartbreaking defeat in the 2021 Formula 1 world championship battle, aside from his post-race interview with Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of the controversial ending to the hard-fought 22-race season at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Matt DiBenedetto finds fulltime ride in the NASCAR Truck Series

DiBenedetto, 30, has been full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2015. In 248 starts, he recorded nine top-fives and 31 top-tens with three runner-up finishes. He most recently drove the famed Wood Brothers No. 21 machine, but was replaced by Harrison Burton for the 2022 season. DiBenedetto also has...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Is Ready for Your Emissions-Free Road Trip

From the Sprinter to the Citan Tourer, Mercedes-Benz has already proved its fleet of vans has no trouble transforming into luxury motorhomes. Now, the three-pointed star’s newly revealed EQV has been converted into one of the first market-ready electric campers. The brainchild of Swiss outfit Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, the new e-camper is designed to give adventurers the chance to explore the great outdoors quietly, comfortably and sans emissions. The German marque’s luxe battery-powered van, which was unveiled in late 2019 as an electric alternative to the V-Class, has been treated to a number of modular upgrades to help turn it into...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy