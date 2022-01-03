ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

LAFC hires USMNT vet Steve Cherundolo as new head coach

semoball.com
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Former U.S. national team member Steve Cherundolo has been named Los Angeles FC's new head coach. LAFC confirmed Cherundolo's hiring Monday as the replacement for Bob Bradley, the first coach in the expansion franchise's history. Bradley and LAFC agreed to part ways late last year...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Sports Nation

New Boss in town for LAFC

LAFC Name Steve Cherundolo As New Head Coach. The search for a new head coach for LAFC is finally over. This past Monday LAFC announced former Hannover 96 and USMNT star Steve Cherundolo as the new head coach. Cherundolo was coaching the Las Vegas Lights FC before he got the call to lead LAFC. He is another “homegrown” coach that makes his way into the MLS, something that the MLS is focusing on really hard. He joins Paulo Nagamura and Gonzalo Pineda as former MLS players to now be coaching in the league. Cherundolo certainly knows how the LAFC system works, so we hope he can lead this team to a championship.
MLS
lafc.com

Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
MLS
CBS Boston

Three Revolution Players Named To USMNT Roster For January’s Preparation Camp

FOXBORO (CBS) — The new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender DeJuan Jones will all get to spend a couple of weeks in Phoenix, Arizona for the United States Men’s National Team’s January Preparation Camp. The trio will train with the United States during the two-week camp before USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter selects his final roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27. In addition, Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Steve Cherundolo
Person
Bob Bradley
semoball.com

Sandy Brondello hired as New York Liberty coach

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Liberty hired Sandy Brondello as their new coach Friday, bringing her on after a successful run in Phoenix. Brondello led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals this year, and then parted ways with the team in the offseason. She had a 150-108 record in eight seasons with Phoenix, making the playoffs every year.
NBA
101 WIXX

Soccer-Napoli’s Insigne agrees to join MLS side Toronto as a free agent

(Reuters) – Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract to join Toronto FC on a four-year deal after his contract with the Italian club expires in June, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side said on Saturday. Insigne helped Italy win the European Championship in July and his signing...
MLS
semoball.com

Friday Sports in Brief

The top men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, spent Orthodox Christmas in an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Friday as he sought to fend off deportation over the country's COVID-19 rules and compete in the Australian Open. Djokovic received calls from his native Serbia, including from his...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Usmnt#Ap#Toronto Fc#The Las Vegas Lights#Usl#German
semoball.com

Leg injury sidelines Tottenham forward Son through January

LONDON (AP) -- Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will likely be sidelined until the end of the month because of a leg injury, manager Antonio Conte said Friday. The South Korea international leads the team with eight Premier League goals this season with sixth-place Tottenham challenging for a Champions League spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

Virus-hit Bayern Munich returns with 2-1 loss to Gladbach

BERLIN (AP) -- Bayern Munich lost at home to Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 as the Bundesliga resumed despite coronavirus-induced absences on Friday. The first game after the league's winter break was in doubt due to a host of infections at both clubs with Bayern particularly hard hit. League authorities decided the club had enough strength in depth to play.
PUBLIC HEALTH
semoball.com

Pogba could be out for at least another month, says Rangnick

MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- Paul Pogba's recovery from a thigh injury has been slower than expected and the France midfielder might not return to training for up to a month, according to Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick. Pogba pulled up during training on international duty with France in early November....
SOCCER
semoball.com

AP Sportlight

1942 -- Joe Louis knocks out Buddy Baer with four seconds left in the first round at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain the world heavyweight title. 1977 -- Oakland wins their first NFL Championship and the Minnesota Vikings drop their fourth Super Bowl as the Raiders post a 32-14 triumph.
NFL
semoball.com

Burnley upset in FA Cup 3rd round, Olise inspires Palace

LONDON (AP) -- Second-tier Huddersfield created the first shock of the third round of the FA Cup by coming from behind to beat Premier League team Burnley 2-1 on Saturday. Crystal Palace survived a scare, though, rallying thanks to an inspired second-half display by winger Michael Olise to beat second-tier Millwall 2-1.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy