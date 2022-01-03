Mom says son, 5, was killed as he jumped on bed in SC drive-by shooting

(Dan Bailey 519-893-0295 Canada/Getty Images)

RIDGELAND, S.C. — A 5-year-old boy killed in a shooting at his South Carolina home last month was hit as he jumped on his bed by one shot that came through the wall, the boy’s mother said.

The shooting was random and unusual for the Ridgeland neighborhood, Deanna Frazier told The Island Packet of Hilton Head.

“I keep saying if he wasn’t jumping on the bed, he would probably still be here,” Frazier told the newspaper.

DeAndre Robinson was killed Dec. 28 when someone fired shots in a drive-by shooting, Jasper County deputies said.

No arrests have been made and state agents are helping with the investigation. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

“Nobody was alert. Nobody was aware,” Frazier said. “It just so happened that the one bullet that hit the house hit my son.”

