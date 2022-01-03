ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Mom says son, 5, was killed as he jumped on bed in SC drive-by shooting

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VLob_0dbdFqaP00
(Dan Bailey 519-893-0295 Canada/Getty Images)

RIDGELAND, S.C. — A 5-year-old boy killed in a shooting at his South Carolina home last month was hit as he jumped on his bed by one shot that came through the wall, the boy’s mother said.

The shooting was random and unusual for the Ridgeland neighborhood, Deanna Frazier told The Island Packet of Hilton Head.

“I keep saying if he wasn’t jumping on the bed, he would probably still be here,” Frazier told the newspaper.

[ CMPD: 3 hurt in drive-by after gunman fires 100 rounds at east Charlotte nightclub ]

DeAndre Robinson was killed Dec. 28 when someone fired shots in a drive-by shooting, Jasper County deputies said.

No arrests have been made and state agents are helping with the investigation. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

“Nobody was alert. Nobody was aware,” Frazier said. “It just so happened that the one bullet that hit the house hit my son.”

(WATCH BELOW: Weeks later, police still searching for gunman after 16-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Ridgeland, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeland, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

More details emerge about teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT — (AP) — Two parents charged with their son in a Michigan school shooting failed to get their $500,000 bond reduced Friday, as prosecutors offered new allegations about the teen's hallucinations, passion for guns and boasts about violence. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary...
DETROIT, MI
WSOC Charlotte

Florida attorney accused of soaking papers with cocaine to bring to inmates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida attorney is accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into a county jail using papers disguised as legal documents, authorities said. David Allen Casals, 55, of West Palm Beach, was charged with a first-degree felony charge of trafficking cocaine, a second-degree felony charge of delivery of cocaine and a third-degree felony charge of introduction of contraband into a county facility, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Landslide destroys Seattle home, injures 2 people

SEATTLE — Two people were injured and a family pet died after a Seattle home “slid 15 to 20 feet off its foundation” during a landslide, authorities said Friday. Seattle firefighters rescued a man trapped in the basement of the home, located in the Magnolia neighborhood of the city, KIRO-TV reported.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#The Island Packet#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

1 person killed in Pennsylvania mine collapse

SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed after a mine collapsed in southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, officials said. The collapse was reported after 3 p.m. EST at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn mine in Springhill Township, WPXI-TV reported. According to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

KFC employee in Georgia wins $10K for perfect attendance

MACON, Ga. — The Colonel would have been proud. A central Georgia employee at KFC won a drawing for $10,000 after not missing a day of work during 2021, WMAZ-TV reported. Khoury Booze has worked at the restaurant since 1992. The five-figure bonus came at a perfect time, as he said he wanted to fix his car and take his children on vacation. But the longtime employee also has a family at KFC.
MACON, GA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
71K+
Followers
79K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy