COVID-19 in NC: 45,000+ new cases over the weekend; record 27% of tests come back positive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials added nearly 46,000 new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina this weekend, pushing the seven-day average to a record high while a record rate of the most recent tests was found to be positive.

With the impact of the omicron variant and holiday gatherings being felt across the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 12,989 of those new cases came in Monday — after a single-day record of 19,620 was reported on New Year’s Day.

And a record 27.4 percent of tests performed Saturday wound up being positive. It’s the sixth time in seven days that rate exceeded 20 percent after never climbing past 17 percent during the preceding 21 months.

The count of patients in hospitals also continued to climb quickly, with 2,722 people hospitalized — an increase of nearly 1,000 in eight days. There were 1,738 of them on Dec. 26.

The state averaged nearly 14,000 new cases each day over the past week — setting a record for the fourth consecutive day. It increased by at least 1,000 for the fifth day in a row.

Another 31 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 19,457.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT (since Thursday):

15,934 first doses

13,269 second doses

391 single-shot doses

76,435 booster doses

106,029 total doses

