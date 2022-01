Valerie Bertinelli is sharing the final words Eddie Van Halen said to her before he took his final breath -- "I love you." The 61-year-old actress makes the revelation in her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today. In an early excerpt of the book obtained by People, Bertinelli recalls the final moments she and Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, spent with the late rock star before his sudden death in October 2020 following a long battle with cancer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO