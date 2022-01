This year may have been wrought with challenges, but TGFGM (Thank God for Good Music... I just made that up)! The Pulse has been fortunate enough to serve as a source of healing and hope, thanks to the artists that have come through over the course of the lingering pandemic. Much of what musicians presented this year, in the spirit of collective care and concern for our shared experience, has had a curative component.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO