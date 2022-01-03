Natacha Karam of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on the Process of Doing Better

Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star following the season 3 premiere? Are we going to be seeing Paul Strickland in grave danger?. We won’t beat around the bush here: The end of tonight’s episode absolutely suggested that the character was in peril. He was just one of the firefighters who was doing his best in order to save lives during the snowstorm — and now, it looks like he’s in a spot where he’s trapped. It’s going to be a race against time to make sure that he is okay, mostly because these freezing temperatures are going to be unforgiving. You have to prepare for the worst at this point.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO