Natacha Karam of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on the Process of Doing Better

By Max Gao
Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatacha Karam distinctly remembers the day she landed her role on 9-1-1: Lone Star, the spinoff of the hit FOX procedural drama, 9-1-1. Though she’d only watched 9-1-1 once in passing, she self-taped her audition with some confidence. She’d played an elite sniper on the short-lived NBC drama The Brave and...

Hello Magazine

9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

9-1-1 Lone Star actress Natacha Karam joins me on Zoom from her Hollywood home, a whirlwind of color and personality. The 27-year-old is wearing a bright green turtleneck, large silver hoops and numerous gold chains, her hair in gorgeous messy waves and a big smile on her face. The black and white polka dot wall behind her is embellished with a neon light, there are monkey lanterns hanging from the ceiling, and burnt orange leather chairs placed in front of leafy green house plants.
digitalspy.com

Angel stars confirmed for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. Angel stars Julie Benz and Amy Acker are gearing themselves up for somewhat of a reunion, having both signed up to appear in the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. They won't be seen on screen together, reportedly, but that's beside the point. According...
countryliving.com

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans Are Swooning Over Rob Lowe's Behind-the-Scenes Photos

9-1-1: Lone Star fans are ready to head back to Firehouse 126! On January 3, season 3 of the hit Fox show will premiere, and it's safe to say, we can hardly wait. In fact, the anticipating has built even more after Rob Lowe, who plays Owen Strand, posted some adorable behind-the-scenes photos of him and his dog, Daisy.
cartermatt.com

Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will Paul Strickland die?

Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star following the season 3 premiere? Are we going to be seeing Paul Strickland in grave danger?. We won’t beat around the bush here: The end of tonight’s episode absolutely suggested that the character was in peril. He was just one of the firefighters who was doing his best in order to save lives during the snowstorm — and now, it looks like he’s in a spot where he’s trapped. It’s going to be a race against time to make sure that he is okay, mostly because these freezing temperatures are going to be unforgiving. You have to prepare for the worst at this point.
foxrichmond.com

9-1-1 Lonestar Premieres January 3rd

Hit drama series 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, is back with all-new rescues. In the upcoming third season, after the events of the second season finale, the 126 is shut down and the crew is dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing widespread chaos. Can Capt. Owen Strand and Capt. Tommy Vega not only save the city, but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126?
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three Viewer Votes

How hot will the action get on the third season of the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like 9-1-1: Lone Star is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star here.
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1: Lone Star Could Save One Firefighter Despite The Dangerous Season 3 Premiere Twist

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox, called “The Big Chill.”. 9-1-1: Lone Star brought the first responder action back to Texas after 9-1-1 dominated the airwaves in the fall, but Austin was dealing with a whole new kind of crisis in the Season 3 premiere. A massive ice storm hit, and neither the Texans nor the buildings were prepared for multiple feet of snow. The firefighters entered the scene of a collapsed gym to save a teenage girl despite knowing that the conditions could turn deadly very quickly, and a sudden shift of debris could mean that none other than Paul Strickland (played by Brian Michael Smith) could face permanent or even deadly consequences. Fortunately, there are also some ways that Lone Star could save him!
Tell-Tale TV

9-1-1: Lone Star Review: The Big Chill (Season 3 Episode 1)

Since the show first premiered, I have been a staunch advocate of how great the storytelling is — barring a few glaring issues. The great thing about 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1, “The Big Chill,” is that a few of these issues seem to be addressed in the best ways possible.
film-book.com

9-1-1: LONE STAR: Season 3, Episode 2: Thin Ice TV Show Trailer [Fox]

Fox‘s 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3, Episode 2: Thin Ice TV show trailer has been released. 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Gina Torres. Series Plot Synopsis. 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s plot...
showbizjunkies.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, and Cast List

A massive ice storm continues to keep the keep the first responders busy on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode two. “Thin Ice” will air on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT. Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega,...
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Tim Minear Explains Process of Writing in a Major Disaster

Now that the New Year is finally here, 9-1-1 Lone Star fans are in for a treat as the third season of the popular Fox drama is set to premiere on Monday, January 10. And, while much of the country has been gripped by some intense winter weather, 9-1-1 Lone Star seems to be fitting right in when the 126 team will be facing an unexpected cold front and ice storm, creating havoc in the Lone Star state.
