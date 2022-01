Jason Aldean clearly pre-taped his performance on CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash which aired on Friday (December 31st) because he and his wife, Brittany, welcomed 2022 alongside former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, FL. Jason shared a few pictures and a short video on social media early Saturday (January 1st) writing, “Well, this New Years was the best of all time. I got to spend a couple days with the G.O.A.T…… this man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes. #classact”

