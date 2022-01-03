Fozzy Announce Departure Of Founding Member

Former Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere has taken to social media to explain the reason that he announced his depart from the group this past Monday (January 3rd). Fontsere shared the following message via his Instagram "Hello, As you may have already heard, I have decided to step down as the drummer for Fozzy. This was a very painful decision to make even though it was the correct one. Getting on stage with guys I love and making music I love is something I will miss terribly. I will also miss getting to meet and interact with all the wonderful people who came to see us over the years. FOZZY has the best fans in the world.

