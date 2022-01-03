ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fozzy Announce Departure Of Founding Member

Cover picture for the articleFozzy have started the new year with the big news that they have parted ways with cofounding member Frank Fontsere and recruited Through Fire's Grant Brooks to replace him. They had this to say, "After almost 2 decades, Frank Fontsere is stepping down as the drummer of Fozzy to focus on...

Fozzy Drummer Frank “Bud” Fontsere Steps Down, New Drummer Announced

According to a published report from Blabbermouith.net, Fozzy Drummer Frank “Bud” Fontsere has stepped down from the band after 20 years. The band made the announcement via social media earlier today. The band wrote: “After almost 2 decades, Frank Fontsere is stepping down as the drummer of FOZZY to focus on his family and other projects. We wish him nothing but the best and thank him for his years of maximum rock!
Fozzy’s Former Drummer Comments On Departure

We recently told you that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere and the band had parted ways and now Fontsere is opening up about the reason for the split. VIa post on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, January 6th), he wrote in part, “The reason I need to step away is I no longer want to spend time away from home. If I'm honest, traveling was always my least favorite aspect of being in a band. Having a wife and son, especially a son who just turned 7 and is growing and changing day by day; touring was getting increasingly hard. It was affecting my mood and I was having a negative impact on the people around me . . . I need a change . . .”
Why Frank Fontsere Quit Fozzy

Former Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere has taken to social media to explain the reason that he announced his depart from the group this past Monday (January 3rd). Fontsere shared the following message via his Instagram "Hello, As you may have already heard, I have decided to step down as the drummer for Fozzy. This was a very painful decision to make even though it was the correct one. Getting on stage with guys I love and making music I love is something I will miss terribly. I will also miss getting to meet and interact with all the wonderful people who came to see us over the years. FOZZY has the best fans in the world.
