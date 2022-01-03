ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ozzy Osbourne Confirmed Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album 2021 In Review

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy Osbourne earned a top 21 story from November 2021 after he confirmed that his forthcoming studio album will feature his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde performing on every track of the record. Osbourne made the...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Slash
Person
Elton John
thelascopress.com

Greatest Rock Guitar Solos of All Time

This is the time of year when people like to make lists. Of course, New Year resolutions appear on most peoples’ index cards. Search media sites and you can find plenty of top fives, top 10s, best of 2021, and even 2022 predictions. One of those inventories of music...
MUSIC
NBC Los Angeles

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Osbourne Is Engaged

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne will soon have a new daughter-in-law. The couple's son, Jack Osbourne, revealed that he proposed to girlfriend Aree Gearhart--and she said yes!. "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30. "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Confirmation#Studio Album#Red Hot Chili Peppers
thebrag.com

Slash discusses what separates Axl Rose from other singers

Slash worked with a lot of singers before Axl Rose and in a new interview the guitarist has explained how his Guns N’ Roses bandmate was different from any other singer he’d worked with before joining the band. Slash was chatting during a new episode of Revolver‘s “Fan...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red' 2021 In Review

Sammy Hagar shared that he would change what he wrote about his former bandmate Eddie Van Halen if he were to have written his autobiography today, earning him a top 21 story from June 2021. Hagar released the memoir, "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock", in 2011 and he reflects...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer 2021 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne earned a top 21 story from October 2021 after they inked a deal with Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment for a biopic about their relationship that is being written by Oscar nominee Lee Hall ("Billy Elliot"), according to Variety. Sharon, who is Ozzy's wife and manager,...
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Honored Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne scored a top 21 story from October 2021 by paying tribute to Lemmy Kilmister with the release of an animated video for the new Ozzy and Lemmy duet version of the track "Hellraiser". The song was penned by Ozzy, the late Motorhead legend and guitarist Zakk Wylde and...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ozzy Osbourne Releases New NFT “Cryptobatz” Collection

Ozzy, who is quite familiar with bats having made history at his iconic 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa where he bit off a bat’s head in front of a live crowd, is now venturing into the NFT world with “Cryptobatz”. The Prince of Darkness mentioned that he had wanted to enter the NFT world for a while having asked Sharon for a Bored Ape NFT for Christmas. After she said no, Ozzy decided to create his own and thus “Cryptobatz” was born. “CryptoBatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!”. 9,666 NFTs are planned for release in January, but 2,500 are currently available during their pre-sale which can be accessed through the Cryptobatz Discord channel. After release, Ozzy will also be launching “AncientBatz”, which will incorporate geocaching with NFTs. Dedicated fans can travel the world hunting down virtual Batz which will be able to “bite” and mutate up to 100 times. These “MutantBatz” are a combination between “Cryptobatz” and another NFT in the user’s wallet. This feature will allow collectors to mix and “birth” new NFTs by combining their favorite ones with other “Cryptobatz”. Ozzy Osbourne now joins the ranks of Snoop Dogg, Megadeth and The White Stripes who have also released their NFT collections earlier this year. Ozzy continues to focus on his music and is currently working on a new album following his 2020 album “Ordinary Man”. The album is said to include features from Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck. This past September Ozzy also released the 30th anniversary deluxe reissue of his 1991 album “No More Tears” via Sony.
CELEBRITIES
985theriver.com

Going off the rails on a crypto train: Ozzy Osbourne announces NFT series

Remember when Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat during a concert? It’s back, in NFT form. According to Rolling Stone UK, the metal legend is launching his own run of non-fungible tokens inspired by that infamous 1982 incident. The collection, titled CryptoBatz, consists of 9,666 digital bats designed by Ozzy in collaboration with the NFT studio Sutter Systems.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy