Sworn in: Harrisburg’s new mayor ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has a new mayor as of Monday, Jan. 3, at noon. It is her first time in that position, but certainly not the first time Wanda Williams has served in city government.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Williams is the second woman to hold the seat of mayor in the city. She says the campaign was an emotional roller coaster.

“In the middle of this election, I lost both of my parents within a month of each other. I hope today I made them proud,” she said.

Williams, who served on the city council for 16 years and 12 as council president, is looking forward to getting to work. She says it is important to work with different branches of government including the county.

Her top priority is to have a good working relationship with the city council to meet the needs of residents throughout the city and Councilman Westburn Major is optimistic.

“I think she understands the collaboration that needs to occur between the council and the administration so I think this will be a new day in Harrisburg,” Major said.

She wants to focus on the ailing infrastructure including roads and bridges. “Stormwater system that was old decades ago and its time for our communities up and down the Susquehanna river to do their part in helping us clean it up,” Williams added.

Plus, she wants to create more affordable housing and strengthen the city’s relationships at the county and state levels.

“We look forward to having these discussions with the incoming mayor and city council and working together you get a lot more done than individually,” said Mike Pries, president of Dauphin County commissioners.

The City council will meet Monday following the ceremony to determine the next president and vice president of the city council. In the meantime, Williams plans to roll up her sleeves and get to work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.