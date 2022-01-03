ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie's Full Publishing Catalog Sold

Cover picture for the articleDavid Bowie's estate has sold the rights to the music legend's entire music catalog to Warner Chappell, which is the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. The company tweeted the good news on Monday morning (January...

Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s Estate Sells ‘Entire Body of Work’ in Massive Publishing Deal

David Bowie’s estate has reached a deal to sell the music icon’s songwriting catalog to Warner Music Group’s Warner Chappell in one of the largest music publishing deals to date. According to a press release from Warner Chappell, “the agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, Toy. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine alongside tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.” The company did not divulge financial details, but sources told Variety that the deal, which includes Bowie’s “entire body of...
David Bowie’s estate sells songwriting catalog to Warner Music

David Bowie’s estate has sold his entire songwriting catalog to Warner Music, including classics like “Space Oddity,” “Let’s Dance” and “Heroes,” in the latest blockbuster deal for music rights. Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell, announced the agreement today, saying that it...
David Bowie Box Set Edition Of Lost 2001 Album 'Toy' Streaming Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's camp is streaming the newly-released box set edition of his lost 2001 album, "Toy." Available in 3CD and 610" vinyl editions, the "Toy (Box)" package features 38 tracks and includes the original studio album alongside a collection of alternative mixes and versions, and a set of stripped-down, acoustic-based mixes.
David Bowie
Hear Spoon’s Cover of David Bowie’s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

Ahead of what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, Spoon have shared their cover of the late icon’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” the closing track on Bowie’s final album Blackstar. “’I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune [keyboardist Alex Fischel] and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” Spoon’s Britt Daniel said in a statement. “It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie’s final album it doesn’t disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.” The cover was released as part of...
The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Long-Lost ‘Toy’ Album

Around the turn of the millennium, David Bowie made one of the more unexpected moves in a career filled with them: He began revisiting some of the very earliest songs from his professional career, most of which he’d released in his teens or early 20s and that most fans would only be dimly aware of, if at all. In fact, a rocked-up version of his fourth single, “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” originally released in 1966, became a highlight of his live sets from 1999 and 2000. He later took his tour-tight band into the studio and bashed down more than...
13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
John Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.  The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...
Thom Yorke reveals debut single from new band The Smile

Thom Yorke has revealed the debut single from his new band The Smile.The Radiohead frontman has teamed up with bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner for the new musical project.The track, You Will Never Work In Television Again, was first performed as part of the group’s secret show at  last year’s Glastonbury event Live At Worthy Farm.An accompanying video to the frantic rock song, which lasts just under three minutes, shows a teleprompter on which the lyrics are displayed.It is the first official release from The Smile and is produced by Nigel Godrich.The band have also announced three live shows that will be played consecutively within a 24 hour period on January 29 and 30.The shows will be performed at Magazine London in front of a live seated audience in the round but will also be livestreamed. Read More What the papers say – January 6Health trusts urge patients to leave hospitals as soon as they are ableAssurances NHS is not overwhelmed ‘will not chime’ with experience of staff
This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
A New Biopic Celebrates the Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat as a Black Artist

A new biopic titled Samo Lives is dedicated to the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, a prominent Black artist in the 1980s whose journey was cut short at the age of 27. One of the headers of Neo-expressionism, Basquiat, at the mere age of 22, was the youngest artist to exhibit at New York’s Whitney Biennial. His painting Untitled sold for $110.5 million USD at an auction back in 2017, deeming it one of the most expensive artworks as of late. The contemporary artist will be played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the new film directed by Julius Onah. They have previously teamed up on the 2019 blockbuster Luce.
Wolfgang Van Halen Didn’t Originally Wanted To Be A Musician

Wolfgang Van Halen was recently interviewed by Loudwire‘s Lauryn Schaffner. His band Mammoth WVH is Loudwire’s 2021 Artist of the Year but when asked if being a musician is what he originally wanted he said,. “I wanna do stuff with video games when I was little, I was...
