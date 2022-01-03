ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sick Century Cover White Zombie Classic

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania rockers Sick Century have released a music video for their brand new single, a cover of the White Zombie classic "More Human than Human." They had this to say, "We didn't really plan...

www.antimusic.com

rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

KISS Streamed Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) KISS enjoyed a top 21 story from October 2021 after they streamed the original Paul Stanley demo of their 1976 classic, "Detroit Rock City", as a preview to the 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, "Destroyer." The record's opening track was issued as the fourth single from the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Former RHCP Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Honors Betty White with Acoustic ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Cover

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, like so many of us, was moved by the death of comedic icon and sitcom legend Betty White. The passing of the Golden Girls star, who died in her sleep on New Year’s Eve — just weeks before her 100th birthday — inspired Klinghoffer to pull out his acoustic guitar over the weekend to play a thoughtful cover of the beloved Andrew Gold-penned GG theme song, “Thank You For Being a Friend.”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir 2021 In Review

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl had a top 21 story from October 2021 when he spoke with Audacy's Nicole Alvarez about his newly released New York Times bestselling memoir The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. They sent over some highlights from the interview. Challenge of deciding what to write...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Honored Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne scored a top 21 story from October 2021 by paying tribute to Lemmy Kilmister with the release of an animated video for the new Ozzy and Lemmy duet version of the track "Hellraiser". The song was penned by Ozzy, the late Motorhead legend and guitarist Zakk Wylde and...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Seven Year Witch Give Akon Hit A Hard Rock Makeover

South Carolina hard rockers Seven Year Witch have given Akon's 2006 Billboard chart topping hit "I Wanna Love You" a blues-punk infused makeover. The music video was filmed live at Blue Light Lounge in Chattanooga, TN, and the track was recorded, engineered, and mixed by Chase Brown of Atlanta based rock band The CEO.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music 2021 In Review

Slash had a top 21 story from October 2021 after he revealed in an interview that Guns N' Roses have yet to start working on brand new music, despite recently releasing reworked versions of two "Chinese Democracy" era songs, "Hard Skool" and "Absurd". Audacy's Remy Maxwell spoke with Slash about...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: The Nocturnal Affair's Down

The Nocturnal Affair recently released a new single and video called "Down" and to celebrate we asked mastermind Brendan Shane to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. This is a Frankenstein's Monster of a tune. I wrote the chorus itself almost five years before the verses and music were written. I couldn't figure out what to put in the chorus so I started sifting through my rolodex of melodies and lyrics. We played it live for about a year and a half before even tracking a true demo along with a few other tunes which ended up getting the ball rolling for the record. I've always had a soft spot for the tune because of the subject matter and how therapeutic the writing process of it was for me. I was going through a lot by the time this song was finished.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: The Crowleys' Lampshade

The Crowleys recently released their latest single "Lampshade" and to celebrate we asked Stuart Downie, who wrote the lyrics, to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Lampshade is being released via Wel-Pel Records, a small independent label in Hamilton, ON. It is the second single to be released in preparation for The Crowleys' debut full-length album. Continuing with the dystopian theme of their previous single (Somnia), the song follows a protagonist longing for a pre-apocalyptic world. Stylistically evoking a bright, care-free energy, Lampshade is a departure from Somnia's dark, broodiness. So leave your bags, run-away, and forget all about the end-of-days.
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Prince Classic ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ Gets Covered by Dirty Honey

Watch Los Angeles rockers Dirty Honey perform Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” at the NHL Winter Classic. Dirty Honey were selected to perform at the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, which took place New Year’s Day in Minneapolis. For the event, the California rockers chose to cover a Prince classic, “Let’s Go Crazy.” Watch footage below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

KISS Looked Back At 'Music From The Elder' 40 Years Later 2021 In Review

KISS cofounders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons enjoyed a top 21 story from November 2021 when they reflected on their controversial 1981 concept album, "Music From The Elder", ahead of the record's 40th anniversary on November 16th. Yahoo Entertainment's Lyndsey Parker recently spoke to Gene and Paul about the album....
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Fit For A King Working On Their New Album

Fit For A King frontman Ryan Kirby took to social media to share the news that the band is in Los Angeles working on their forthcoming new studio album. Kirby tweeted the news on Monday (January 3rd). He first wrote, "In LA working on a new FFAK record." The album will be the follow-up to their 2020 effort "The Path".
LOS ANGELES, CA
antiMUSIC

Avenged Sevenfold Reveals Unexpected Influence On New Album

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows spoke about the progress on the band's forthcoming follow-up to their 2016 album, "The Stage", and revealed an unexpected influence. As we reported earlier this week, Shadows said that the band is focused on finishing the new record. He reiterated that in a new interview with Metal Hammer.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Avenged Sevenfold Focusing On Finishing New Album

Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows says that the band is kicking off the new year by really focusing on completing their new studio album and hopes the band can tour at the end of the year. The vocalist made the comments during an extended interview with Loudwire about their NFT. Shadows...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

alt-J's Joe Newman Directs Their New 'Hard Drive Gold' Video

Alt-J today have released a brand new music video for their song "Hard Drive Gold," and the clip also marked the directorial debut for the band's singer/guitarist/songwriter Joe Newman. "Hard Drive Gold," is the third single from the band's forthcoming album, "The Dream", which is set to be released on...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Why Frank Fontsere Quit Fozzy

Former Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere has taken to social media to explain the reason that he announced his depart from the group this past Monday (January 3rd). Fontsere shared the following message via his Instagram "Hello, As you may have already heard, I have decided to step down as the drummer for Fozzy. This was a very painful decision to make even though it was the correct one. Getting on stage with guys I love and making music I love is something I will miss terribly. I will also miss getting to meet and interact with all the wonderful people who came to see us over the years. FOZZY has the best fans in the world.
MUSIC

