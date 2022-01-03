Sick Century Cover White Zombie Classic

The Crowleys recently released their latest single "Lampshade" and to celebrate we asked Stuart Downie, who wrote the lyrics, to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Lampshade is being released via Wel-Pel Records, a small independent label in Hamilton, ON. It is the second single to be released in preparation for The Crowleys' debut full-length album. Continuing with the dystopian theme of their previous single (Somnia), the song follows a protagonist longing for a pre-apocalyptic world. Stylistically evoking a bright, care-free energy, Lampshade is a departure from Somnia's dark, broodiness. So leave your bags, run-away, and forget all about the end-of-days.
