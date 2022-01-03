ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radiohead Shared Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song 2021 In Review

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadiohead scored a top 21 story from November 2021 when they released a video for their previously unreleased "O.K. Computer" era song "Follow Me Around", which is included in their "KID A MNESIA" collection. The new collection includes Radiohead's fourth and fifth albums, alongside the debut of a newly...

www.antimusic.com

Spin

Neil Young Unearths Previously Lost 1987 Album Summer Songs

Here’s a good Christmas surprise for you. Neil Young, in a statement published on his Neil Young Archives site, has unearthed a previously lost album. Titled Summer Songs, the album was recorded in 1987. Described by Young himself as “lost for years, but not forgotten,” Summer Songs consists of...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Honored Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne scored a top 21 story from October 2021 by paying tribute to Lemmy Kilmister with the release of an animated video for the new Ozzy and Lemmy duet version of the track "Hellraiser". The song was penned by Ozzy, the late Motorhead legend and guitarist Zakk Wylde and...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir 2021 In Review

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl had a top 21 story from October 2021 when he spoke with Audacy's Nicole Alvarez about his newly released New York Times bestselling memoir The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. They sent over some highlights from the interview. Challenge of deciding what to write...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Frank Ocean Shared Unreleased Music On Blonded Radio

On Christmas Day, Frank Ocean returned with a new episode of his Blonded Radio Apple Music 1 radio show. The installment features some previously unreleased sounds from Ocean, some light piano-playing over Ocean’s monologuing. It also includes excerpts from a conversation that Ocean had with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim “Iceman” Hof, which was recorded shortly after Ocean lost his brother.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Death Metal Stars Going 1970s Rock With Umbilicus

The new 1970s styled rock supergroup project Umbilicus have given fans a small taste of what is to come with the release of a short teaser clip as they finish up work on their debut album. The record is expected to arrive later this year from the new group that...
ROCK MUSIC
wbrc.com

Year in review: 25 biggest songs of the year

(Stacker) - Louis Armstrong once famously said, “Music is life itself. What would this world be without good music? No matter what kind it is.” Whether rap, pop, country, or alternative, Armstrong was right—good music knows no genre. What matters is the way music makes us feel. The lyrics, the beat, the instrumentation, and the artists all come together to offer a few minutes of pure joy.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Poppy Drops New Song Teasers Hinting To A New Era

Poppy has once again delivered us her enigmatic style in her latest teaser on December 26. The new teaser titled Blow Away is a 5 minute clip of Poppy sitting in an empty white room as she spins and smokes a cigarette. A dark synth note plays in the background hardly changing throughout the clip, giving it a hypnotic and trance-like atmosphere. Fans may be familiar with the style since the singer used a similar aesthetic to tease her 2018 album Am I A Girl?. The singer also released a teaser on the 21st called Glass which contrasts the newest teaser. In Glass, Poppy stands in a dark room focused on by a limelight. This time however, instead of sitting, Poppy stands in a powerful pose while wearing a powder blue ensemble and drinking tea. Halfway through the one minute teaser, she takes the teacup and angrily smashes it to the ground. However, the background tones are a lot less dark and aggressive than those found in Blow Away. It isn’t clear if the teasers are a cryptic announcement to hype up a new album, or if they will be part of PoppySphere, Poppy’s new Metaverse app. Released back in November, the app is available for iOS and Android and features an 8-bit universe full of secrets and dynamic rooms that allows users to dive into the depths of the Poppy Metaverse with their own custom characters. Poppy states that the virtual world is, “A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”. Poppy will continue her Flux tour of Europe throughout Winter 2022.
MUSIC
The FADER

MIKE shares new song “In My World”

MIKE has shared a new track titled "In My World." He self-produced the song using his dj blackpower alias, under which he released an experimental beat tape in February. 2021 also saw the Brooklyn rapper drop Disco!, a full-length follow-up to last year's Weight of the World. In October, The Alchemist recruited him for "Lossless," a track from This Thing of Ours 2.
MUSIC
NME

Watch ITZY perform unreleased song ‘Weapon’ during livestream

ITZY recently performed snippets of their unreleased track, ‘Warrior’, during a V Live broadcast. Yesterday (January 3), ITZY members Yeji, Ryujin and Chaeryeong held a 12-minute livestream of what appeared to be a typical dance rehearsal for the group. However, during the V Live broadcast, the trio teased the yet-to-be-released track and performed never-before-seen choeregarahy for the song.
MUSIC
TheStreet

Spotify Shares Its Most-Played Christmas Songs

Some people love Christmas songs and begin playing them before the Thanksgiving leftovers have been consumed, Many others prefer to limit them to the few days before Christmas, while others would simply prefer to never hear "Jingle Bell Rock," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and the other favorites that retailers tend to put on repeat throughout at least the month of December.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Moon Tooth Share Psychedelic New Song And Video “The Conduit”

Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley (Wolfsbane) had a top 21 story from October 2021 after he looked back at his audition and his legacy with the legendary metal band during a chat with the 80's Glam Metalcast. We were sent the following excerpts:. On auditioning for Iron Maiden: "They...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Avenged Sevenfold Reveals Unexpected Influence On New Album

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows spoke about the progress on the band's forthcoming follow-up to their 2016 album, "The Stage", and revealed an unexpected influence. As we reported earlier this week, Shadows said that the band is focused on finishing the new record. He reiterated that in a new interview with Metal Hammer.
ROCK MUSIC

