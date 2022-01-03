ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

DeSales Professor Appears in New ‘BTK’ Serial Killer Documentary

By Josh Popichak
sauconsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA renowned local expert on serial killers will appear in a new A&E documentary about one of America’s most terrifying: Dennis Rader, who is also known by the acronym he adopted for himself, “BTK,” which stands for “bind, torture, kill.”. Dr. Katherine Ramsland has appeared...

sauconsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

BTK Shares Bone-Chilling Nancy Fox Murder Details in Confession of a Serial Killer Clip

Prepare to get a glimpse into the innerworkings of the mind of a serial killer. A&E's new documentary, BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer premieres Jan. 8 and 9, and so far, it looks creepy AF. In an E! News exclusive clip, American serial killer, Dennis Rader, known as BTK, gives the details behind the murder of one of his victims, Nancy Fox, in a never-before-heard conversation with professor of Forensic Psychology, Dr. Katherine Ramsland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

The Serial Killer BTK and the Concept of Cubing

Our fascination with a family man-turned-killer focuses on the role of conscience and the ability to be both good and bad. Dennis Rader explains how his fantasy life yielded “life frames” that helped him act in contradictory ways. His ability to switch perspectives means we might never know...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfla.com

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

“BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer” examines the horrific crimes and psyche of notorious serial killer Dennis Rader. From Wolf Entertainment and Good Caper Content, this gripping documentary provides unprecedented access into the mind of Rader who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in El Dorado Correctional Facility.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Marie Claire

9 True Crime Documentaries and Series to Catch in 2022

Calling all true crime aficionados: A new year means a new roster of engrossing documentaries and scripted series to watch. As new projects are announced, we can see trends forming for what true crime themes will follow. For 2022, it's all about scams, as the stories of crimes that caught our attention years ago (the Summer of Scam, anyone?) are fleshed out into series, laying out everything we now know about what went down. For everyone dying to hear the whole story of your favorite scammers, here are the 2022 true-crime documentaries and series to watch out for.
TV SERIES
K945

Shreveport Killer That Inspired ‘Scream’ Gets New Documentary Jan 14th

I was shocked when a co-worker told me about Danny Rolling. I remember it like it was yesterday when Greg Atoms dropped the bombshell on me about this Shreveport native, and infamous serial killer who's 1990 reign of terror in Gainesville, Florida inspired the movie Scream. Now, a new documentary set to premiere on Discovery+ will delve deeper into the dark details of the "Gainesville Ripper."
SHREVEPORT, LA
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Keanu Reeves in a TV miniseries about an architect and a serial killer – Magazine

Keanu Reeves is in talks for a starring role inTV adaptation of the book ‘The Devil In The White City’, true story of the architect Daniel Burnham and the criminal HH Holmes, considered by many to be the first serial killer of modernity. The TV miniseries is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, names that make it a top-level project.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Dennis Rader
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Serial Killers#Freeman Family Murders#Btk#A E#Desales University#Cub Scout
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Discuss the Potential of a Benson and Barba Relationship

One of the storylines that Law & Order: SVU fans love to keep up with has to be Olivia Benson’s love life. So, what are the chances she ends up with Barba?. When Rafael Barba was the ADA and working on Benson’s side of things, the two had chemistry. It was set up as one of Benson’s love interests. However, nothing too serious ever came of it. That seems to be a big recurring theme as well.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin: Yikes! I'm Running Out of Money!

Kate Gosselin has done something over the past several months that we never thought was possible:. Even in the wake of ex-husband Jon dragging her left and right ,while appearing multiple times on The Dr. Oz Show and speaking to other outlets as well, Kate has remained quiet. This has...
CELEBRITIES
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy