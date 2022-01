The founder and CEO of FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, says that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and video games could be the next big thing in the crypto industry. Bankman-Fried says in a new interview with Scott Melker of the Wolf Of All Streets podcast that the NFT-based online video game Axie Infinity (AXS) is a testament to the potential of the crypto metaverse space.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO