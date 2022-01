When it comes to movies, 2021 marked a moment of major transition. With the year’s Oscars pushed back, some acclaimed films that qualified and won actually came out just before the awards early in ‘21. Nomadland and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, for example, were released this year, but feel much older, and somehow more connected to 2020’s struggle and isolation (they made many best lists last year since critics saw them early). But many of 2021’s best films were released later in the year, so it was easy to move on anyway.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO