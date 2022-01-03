ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Collins Had a Hilarious Reaction to a Defaced Emily in Paris Poster

By Carrie Wittmer
 5 days ago
Lily Collins didn’t let a defaced Emily in Paris poster bother her. Instead, she turned it into hilarious content for her Instagram grid. On Sunday, January 2, the actor shared a video of her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, walking down the street in New York City past a vandalized Emily in...

