CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday marked the second day of canceled classes for the Chicago Public Schools with the situation in in limbo – after the Chicago Teachers Union voted to move to remote learning and the city said they had no authority to make such a move. Late Thursday, CPS announced that classes will be canceled for all students again on Friday – but a small number of schools may still be able to offer in-person activities. “Please do not plan to send your child to school unless you hear otherwise from your child’s principal,” CPS said. UPDATE: Classes are canceled for...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO