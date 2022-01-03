COVID causes extra safety precautions in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – School districts across Kentucky are welcoming students back from winter break with hopes of omicron being left behind.

Pulaski County officials indicate their positive COVID-19 cases are low for the time being, therefore masks will be optional for students and staff.

The district’s safety precautions come in the form of proactiveness. Students are able to choose between in-person or virtual learning, and testing sites are widely available from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekdays.

Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson stresses being proactive when it comes to illness.

“I recommend if they have any thoughts that they might be feeling sick, I would encourage them to go to that clinic and get a test,” said Richardson.

Richardson also noted that those students who choose the remote learning option must meet attendance requirements sent by the state in order to participate.

