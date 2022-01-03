ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter awarded 28-0 win over Bath after Covid call-off

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExeter have been awarded a 28-0 win over Bath after their Premiership Rugby Cup match was cancelled. The two sides...

Man City preparing to face Swindon despite Covid outbreak

Manchester City are planning as if their FA Cup tie at Swindon will go ahead despite a coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.City currently have 21 members of their “first-team bubble” isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, including manager Pep Guardiola and seven players, following a raft of fresh cases this week.The high number raises the possibility that Friday’s third-round trip to League Two promotion hopefuls Swindon could be postponed but City are presently still able to field a team.Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, who will take charge of the side in Guardiola’s absence, said: “We have actually prepared mentally...
Premiership: Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (Sat)

Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 8 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Harlequins welcome Joe Marler back to their side as they face Exeter Chiefs in a repeat of last season's thrilling Premiership final. England prop Marler failed...
Premier 15s: Bristol Bears fall to Gloucester-Hartpury defeat as league returns

Premier 15s leaders Bristol Bears suffered a 36-14 defeat at the hands of local rivals Gloucester-Hartpury as the league returned from its winter break.Bristol could be knocked off the top spot if third place Saracens can defeat DMP Durham Sharks on Sunday. It was a difficult match for the Bears as Gloucester came out firing with Sisilia Tuipulotu and World Rugby Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft scoring.Fortunes began to change for the hosts as they were awarded a penalty try and Aldcroft was sent to the sin bin. They followed it up with a try from Keira Bevan which...
Sean Dyche to miss Burnley vs Huddersfield after positive Covid test

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will miss his side’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.The Clarets, who play the Sky Bet Championship Terriers in the third round at Turf Moor in a lunchtime kick-off, said on Twitter that Dyche was in isolation.The Premier League club said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols.”Burnley have won only one Premier League game this season and are third from bottom in the table.Dyche’s side will be bidding for their fourth win in all competitions having beaten Newcastle and Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.The Clarets reached the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, but were knocked out by Bournemouth in a 2-0 home defeat. Read More Novak Djokovic facing anxious wait over Australia visa appealStuart Broad takes five wickets for England but Usman Khawaja shines brightestSteven Gerrard ‘calls Philippe Coutinho’ about Aston Villa loan
Kidderminster targeting the big guns after shock FA Cup victory over Reading

Triumphant Kidderminster boss Russ Penn targeted the big guns after his side stunned Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.Amari Morgan-Smith’s late winner earned a deserved 2-1 win for the National League North outfit – the lowest ranked side left in the competition.They made a mockery of the 79 place gap between them and the Championship Royals after George Puscas’ first-half opener put the visitors ahead.Sam Austin levelled and victory sparked a pitch invasion with Reading boss Veljko Paunovic claiming his players’ safety was put at risk.But Harriers celebrated reaching the fourth round and Penn wants the chance...
Luke Garrard ‘on top of the world’ after Boreham Wood’s FA Cup upset

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard was “on top of the world” after his National League side upset AFC Wimbledon to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time.An early goal from Tyrone Marsh and a late strike from substitute Adrian Clifton sent the League One Dons spinning to a 2-0 defeat.The Dons, who in their previous incarnation caused probably the biggest shock of them all when they beat Liverpool in the 1988 final, for once found themselves on the wrong end of a cup surprise.It was a memorable afternoon for Garrard, who as a player made more than...
National League side Boreham Wood knock AFC Wimbledon out of FA Cup

Tyrone Marsh and Adrian Clifton fired National League side Boreham Wood into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history.Marsh’s spectacular first-half goal and Clifton’s late strike, moments after coming off the bench, secured a 2-0 victory and one of the shocks of the third round against League One AFC Wimbledon.The Dons, who in their previous incarnation caused probably the biggest upset of them all when they beat Liverpool in the 1988 final, for once found themselves on the wrong end of a cup surprise.It was a memorable afternoon for Wood and their manager Luke Garrard,...
Substitute Joe Grey grabs winner as Hartlepool hit back to stun Blackpool

Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009.Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.David Ferguson hauled Hartlepool level three minutes after the interval before Grey, who had replaced Mark Cullen moments earlier, kept his nerve to beat Daniel Grimshaw and grab only his second senior goal.The in-form visitors were left to rue a succession of missed chances in a thoroughly dominant first half, as well as injuries to...
Kidderminster strike back to earn shock FA Cup comeback win over Reading

Amari Morgan-Smith was Kidderminster’s late hero as they dumped Reading out of the FA Cup with shock 2-1 comeback victory.The National League North side – the lowest ranked club left and 79 places below their Championship visitors – came from behind to stun the Royals by the narrow result.George Puscas’ first goal for nine months gave Reading the lead before Sam Austin levelled after the break and Morgan-Smith struck with eight minutes remaining to earn a third-round giantkilling.Defeat increased the pressure on Royals boss Veljko Paunovic as injuries and rotation saw Reading start with six players that were aged 21 or...
Bruno Lage dreams of making computer-game glory a reality with Wolves in FA Cup

Bruno Lage has fond memories of lifting the FA Cup on a computer game as a child and now dreams of getting his hands on the real thing with Wolves.The Wanderers boss was in nostalgic mood as he looked ahead to Sunday’s third-round tie against Sheffield United at Molineux, also recalling how watching the final live on television each year would be an event in itself growing up in Portugal.Asked if the FA Cup still carries the prestige it once did, Lage said: “For sure. When I look back to my youth, if you remember there was a computer called...
FA Cup third round LIVE: Scores, goals and results with Chelsea and Southampton in late action

The FA Cup third round takes centre stage on Saturday, with top-flight sides entering the competition from this point and several fixtures looking to have giant-killing potential across the weekend. Chelsea face Chesterfield in the pick of the evening fixtures while Everton and Southampton are also in action. Earlier in the afternoon, there has already been plenty of drama and upsets, with League One side Cambridge stunning Newcastle 1-0 to advance to the fourth round. National League side Boreham Wood overcame AFC Wimbledon and Kidderminster while Kidderminster came from behind to defeat Reading. Huddersfield took a Premier League scalp in the shape of Burnley, who struggled without Sean Dyche on the touchline, while Michael Olise ensured Crystal Palace avoided that same fate with a fine second-half display after the Eagles had fallen behind against local rivals Millwall. Follow all the action from the FA Cup third round below:
