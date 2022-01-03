ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5neW_0dbdA0Jr00
Trump Rally FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. A resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor’s offices. The turnaround — which is expected but far from assured — is fueled by an unpopular Joe Biden presidency, deep frustration with the lingering pandemic and fresh concerns about inflation, as well as the GOP having history on its side. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) (Ben Gray)

NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 58

E-Man
4d ago

This is another witch hunt as usual. How come Chicago still hasn’t payed Trump yet? Chicago still owes Trump over a million dollars for over paying taxes.

Reply(3)
7
Kelvin Mitchell
4d ago

Letitia James, is the most Powerful Black American, in New York State. Getting there was a more than tough Road, but - against all odds - she made it! I have the upmost Confidence in her. 👍👍🙂 😐❤🇺🇸

Reply(4)
5
Patty Anne Magee
4d ago

well that's how it goes they lock up the innocent people and they let the criminals go...... obviously a lot of people here commenting don't pay attention at all. and it's funny how everyone's mentioned in the first this the first at the first black woman the first Asian American she's an embarrassment and the fact that she represents or tries to represent the colored community is an embarrassment to that and those communities.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially tens of thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington to create a dangerous situation.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Harry Reid memorial in Vegas drawing nation's top Democrats

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation's most powerful elected officials, will be celebrated by two American presidents and other Democratic leaders on Saturday, a testament to his impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy