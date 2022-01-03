Unregistered gun, high-capacity magazines found in Rosamond domestic violence investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle searched conducted in connection with a Rosamond domestic violence investigation turned up a loaded unregistered handgun and two high-capacity magazines, according to sheriff’s officials.

Cameron Perry, the Lancaster man in whose vehicle the weapon was found, is prohibited from owning firearms and was arrested on suspicion of possession of an illegal firearm and high-capacity magazines, among other weapons offenses, officials said.

Perry, 28, also was arrested for investigation of felony spousal abuse. Deputies were called at 12:15 a.m. Monday to the 2700 block of Elberta Street and developed probable cause to arrest him, leading to a search of a nearby parked vehicle with Perry inside, officials said.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

