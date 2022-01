What a year 2021 has been. And I mean that in all the possible ways, both good and bad. In the manga arena, it meant explosive sales that led to empty retail shelves and reprints that — due to paper shortages, printer consolidations, and supply chain disruptions — were slow to come. These challenges stand poised to follow us into next year even as we look forward to new 2022 manga. So if you like your manga in print, be prepared to buy your favorite titles the instant you see them in stock. Because, sad to say, there’s no guarantee that they’ll remain in stock for long. Witness how difficult it’s been to find the first volumes of Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen in print, for example.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO