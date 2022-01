The Dallas Mavericks (20-18) fresh off the high of 41Forever and a big home win over the first place Golden State Warriors will hit the road to take on the last place Houston Rockets (11-28). The Rockets snapped an eight game losing streak on Wednesday night in Washington. Despite Dallas’ COVID (and ankle) related roster turmoil, they currently sit at fifth in the Western Conference and need to take advantage of a team that’s already looking ahead to the lottery.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO