ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Ricketts promotes exercise program to kick off 2022

Register Citizen
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts kicked off the new year on Monday with a walk around the Nebraska Capitol to promote the benefits of exercise. Ricketts and others used the event to encourage...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Bryan Health acquires Nebraska hospital

Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center joined Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health on Jan. 1, expanding the system's number of employees by 850 to more than 6,300. Kearney Regional will keep its name but will be branded to align with Bryan Health, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Bryan Health.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine updates mask policy for visitors

OMAHA, Neb. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Omaha area, Nebraska Medicine announced on Wednesday an upgraded mask policy for visitors. All visitors must wear a well-fitted, hospital-grade, multi-layer procedural mask inside Nebraska Medicine's facilities. Nebraska Medicine said fabric masks, gaiters, vented masks and bandanas are...
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

Ricketts Promotes Fitness Movement With Capitol Walk

Gov. Pete Ricketts kicked off the new year on with a walk around the Nebraska Capitol to promote the benefits of exercise. Ricketts and others used the event to encourage Nebraska residents to enroll in the WellPower Movement, a free program organized by the nonprofit Nebraska Sports Council. The program offers an activity tracker, group challenges and other features to help people exercise. Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, says roughly one-third of Nebraska’s adult population is considered overweight, a 7% increase over the past seven years. He says only 15 other states have higher obesity rates, and obesity is a risk factor for experiencing more severe coronavirus symptoms and ending up hospitalized.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
umass.edu

Exercise for Chronic Health Issues or Disease Program

The department of kinesiology is seeking individuals in the campus community, or who are related to campus employees, with chronic disease or conditions who are interested in participating in exercise programs designed by students. Participants must follow campus COVID guidelines, provide a medical clearance and meet students a minimum of...
WORKOUTS
Star-Herald

Alliance committee kicks off bike share program

ALLIANCE — Activate Alliance is working to keep all physical activity options accessible for a variety of ages and abilities. The committee is excited to kick off a community bike share program at no charge to users. Gently used bikes have been tuned-up, painted bright green, and will each...
ALLIANCE, NE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Healthy State in America

Study after study tries to determine how the health of Americans differs by age, location, race, and access to health care, as well as health behaviors and circumstances like smоking, driving, and overeating as well as income, education, and air pollution. The results don’t always line up as there is no single gold standard for […]
LOUISIANA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Medicine visitors and patients can no longer wear cloth masks

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska Medicine has updated their visitor policies, and cloth masks are out, according to Nebraska Medicine's website. Visitors can wear "a well-fitted, hospital-grade, multi-layer procedural mask" inside of Nebraska Medicine facilities, said the website. This comes a day after CHI Health doctors said that a...
OMAHA, NE
930 AM KMPT

COVID 19 Omicron Variant now Found in 17 Montana Counties

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has reported to KGVO News that the COVID-19 Omicron Variant is spreading throughout the state. Communicable Disease Epidemiology Supervisor for Montana Magdalena Scott provided details on Monday afternoon. “Omicron is here, and we are detecting it in 17 different counties now,”...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Fires 700 Unvaccinated Employees

Originally published on Jan. 4, 2022 ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic now confirms it fired 700 employees Tuesday who did not comply with its policy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday. The dismissed employees make up about 1% of Mayo’s 73,000 workforce. Officials say while it’s sad to lose valuable employees, it’s essential to keep patients, the workforce, visitors and communities safe. MORE: Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases People released Tuesday can return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings if they get vaccinated.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Nebraska#Fat People#Lincoln#Ap#The Wellpower Movement#Nebraska Sports Council
klkntv.com

Health professionals ask people with mild COVID-19 symptoms not to go to ER

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The highly transmissible Omicron variant is emerging as the dominant variant in Nebraska. Concerns about the virus have caused people to line up for COVID tests in the state and across the country. Health professionals are urging folks not to go to the emergency room unless it’s absolutely necessary .
LINCOLN, NE
kjfmradio.com

Missouri 4-H kicks off Feeding Missouri Program on January 1

MISSOURI — Missouri 4-H kicks off year FOUR of 4-H Feeding Missouri on January 1! See below for ways you can join the fight against local food insecuity. You will find the resources you need on the 4-H Feeding Mo webpage to educate others about this important topic, ideas on planning food and money drives, and suggestions for volunteering your time to fight hunger.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Register Citizen

3,500 free COVID tests to go to high-priority Middletown groups

MIDDLETOWN — The city has received 3,500 at-home COVID test kits from the state health department, but none of them will be distributed to the general public. The state and the city are “aggressively pursuing other means to procure sufficient testing supplies to provide to residents. We hope these will be arriving soon,” Mayor Ben Florsheim said Monday.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy