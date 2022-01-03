Meet Our Latest Pet Of The Week… Nimble!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every week!. The QCAWC Wish List Tree is decorated and ready for the holiday season at the Hy-Vee in Milan! As soon as you walk in the door, at the Milan Hy-Vee, you will see the QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List Tree decorated with Christmas tag ornaments. Each tag ornament has item(s) from the QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List that can be purchased while you are shopping in the store. Purchase items, leave them in the decorated cart next to the tree, and a QCAWC team member will stop by and pick them up! Thank you and Happy Holidays!

MILAN, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO