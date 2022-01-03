ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IL

Meet Our Latest Pet Of The Week… Nimble!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Happy Mew Year! We are ringing in the Mew Year with...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 1

Related
QuadCities.com

Hit Snowstar For Winter Fun This Weekend! Community Appreciation Days Begin Sunday

Snowstar is proud to honor and support all the members in the community who work tirelessly to protect us, educate us and keep us healthy. As a small thank-you for their service and dedication, we’re hosting Appreciation Days every Sunday throughout January. All law enforcement, firefighter/EMS teams, medical professionals and teachers with a valid I.D. will receive 20% off ski or tube tickets. The discount extends to their families, and any current military and veterans will also receive a matched discount.
FOOD & DRINKS
QuadCities.com

TLP Presents TACOS & TECHNO 15 January 7!

DJ Wigwam is a multi-genre DJ from the Walworth County, WI, area. His romance with music started young, playing the cornet in middle school. He started learning how to DJ a little over 5 years ago on belt-drive turntables after learning the ropes on his computer while living in Michigan. After he moved back home, Wigwam was inspired by the connection formed with the crowd by the DJs of UDJSS. Wanting to recreate that feeling, he started really digging into learning the craft with Deejay Otto in Otto’s mom’s basement. His very first show was with the crew that helped begin his journey in the first place at Jersey’s in East Troy, WI.
EAST TROY, WI
QuadCities.com

AWAKE Coffee Percolating Up Two New Locations Soon!

AWAKE Coffee Company is brewing up a couple of new locations around the Quad-Cities. AWAKE, based originally at 1430 4th Ave. in Rock Island, will be opening two new spots in the spring — a Davenport shop will be next to the Davenport Fire Department on North Brady Street, and an East Moline spot will be in a new strip mall where the old Godfather’s Pizza was by United Township High School.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Milan, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
QuadCities.com

Meet Out Pets Of The Week… Rae And Vader!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every week!. The QCAWC Wish List Tree is decorated and ready for the holiday season at the Hy-Vee in Milan! As soon as you walk in the door, at the Milan Hy-Vee, you will see the QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List Tree decorated with Christmas tag ornaments. Each tag ornament has item(s) from the QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List that can be purchased while you are shopping in the store. Purchase items, leave them in the decorated cart next to the tree, and a QCAWC team member will stop by and pick them up! Thank you and Happy Holidays!
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

Joe Gatto Coming to Rhythm City Casino!

Joe Gatto comes to Rhythm City Casino Thursday January 13, 2022 at 8:00pm!. Joe Gatto is known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He founded The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe with his co-stars in 1999. The troupe has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. Joe happily supports the “Adopt, don’t shop” movement and published his book, “The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing Up Italian,” in 2020. A proud family man, Joe loves spending time with his wife, two children and his pack of 15 dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Animals#Animal Welfare#Meow#Pet Of#Sun#The Comics Buyers Guide#Arimathean
QuadCities.com

Skybridge Fitness, Fleetwood Mac, Pre-Resolutions Fun, And More In This Week’s FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Free Angela Meyer Concert Online All Month Through Bettendorf Public Library

The Bettendorf Public Library is offering a perfect lunchtime accompaniment with a virtual concert. Throughout the month of December, the Library will host its popular Brown Bag Lunch series on the Bettendorf Public Library’s YouTube channel. December’s artist is Quad City local Angela Meyer who is known for her country-western originals and acoustic covers. No registration is required to view this free event, which is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Library.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Winter Nights Winter Lights Lighting Up Q-Cs

The Quad City Botanical Center is proud to announce MidAmerican Energy Company as the presenting sponsor of the fifth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing our largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
QuadCities.com

Get Fit On The Davenport Sky Bridge Every Sunday

Free fitness every Sunday at 9am. Beat those winter blues, keep those cold muscles active and share a smile or a high 5 with some great people! There is about 50 mins tonwalk, jog run, climb stairs, shake your hips with Zumba and so much more! Positive quotes are hung throughout the course that you go at your own pace at. At the end we draw for prizes thanks to local businesses donating ever week! Wear layers it gets warm inside, water available, and a great playlist!
WORKOUTS
QuadCities.com

‘Seussical’ Running At Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Through Sunday

For the theatre’s first holiday children’s musical since the winter of 2019, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse brings a beloved series of storybook characters to life with the Tony Award-nominated sensation SEUSSICAL. Running through Dec. 26, this charming, magical entertainment was praised as “85 minutes of sweetness, humor and energetic high spirits” by the New York Times and will be brought to life in Rock Island through the tremendous talents of professional stage artists.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Davenport Public Library Announcing Winter Reading Program

The Davenport Public Library is excited to offer the annual Winter. From January 1 to January 31, Davenport Public Library will be participating in Beanstack’s. Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group. The Winter Reading Program is open to all ages and all are encouraged to...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Blue Cat Turning Vandalism Into Street Art

Late Saturday night the south side wall of Blue Cat Brewing Co. was vandalized with graffiti. Unfortunately, the public cameras in The District courtyard could not identify the culprit. But the Blue Cat owners are determined to turn this negative into a positive. After Blue Cat co-owner Charlie Cole made a facebook post about the vandalism, local artist Atlanta Fulscher reached out and offered to cover the graffiti with her own artwork. She will be onsite around 10 am on Thursday 12/23 adding a big blue catfish to the side of the building.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy