Meet Our Latest Pet Of The Week… Nimble!

Joe Gatto comes to Rhythm City Casino Thursday January 13, 2022 at 8:00pm!. Joe Gatto is known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He founded The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe with his co-stars in 1999. The troupe has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. Joe happily supports the “Adopt, don’t shop” movement and published his book, “The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing Up Italian,” in 2020. A proud family man, Joe loves spending time with his wife, two children and his pack of 15 dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”
