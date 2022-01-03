ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd To Release New Album ‘Dawn FM’ This Friday

By Navjosh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping several hints over the last week, The Weeknd has officially announced his new album Dawn FM. Along with the announcement comes a video trailer and the revelation that it will release as soon as...

Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

2 Chainz Announces His New Album ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ Releases This Month

2 Chainz is back. The rapper has announced that his new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself will release later this month. The trapper had originally announced the title of the album back in August, 2020 during his performance at the HARD Music fest in San Bernardino but we haven’t heard much from him since then. Today, he makes it official that the project comes out in January, without revealing the exact date.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Papoose Releases ‘Obituary 2021’ Song: Listen

Just like the Rap Ups from Uncle Murda and Skillz, another recap of the year we look forward to is Papoose’s ‘Obituary’. The New York rapper likes to release a song at the end of every year to pay respect to everyone who lost their lives during the 12 months. Pap pays tribute to Young Dolph, DMX, Colin Powell, Larry King, Virgil Abloh, Black Rob, Slim 400 and more in the latest edition.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

New Music: Lupe Fiasco – ‘Select Players’

In 2022, Lupe Fiasco is expected to drop his new album Drill Music In Zion. If you’re out of the loop, Lupe made it in 72 hours and a few months ago, Craig Bauer, the engineer of Late Registration, Food & Liquor and The Cool, called it the best Rap album that he’s ever mixed. In fact, earlier today, Craig took to his Instagram to further fuel the hype, calling the LP the Rap album of the decade. Those are hefty expectations to live up to, but if anyone can deliver, it’s Lupe.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd review, Dawn FM: Abel Tesfaye has a change of heart on this darkly shimmering album

Did anyone really think The Weeknd was about to enter his sunshine-and-rainbows era? Despite the title, the Canadian’s fifth album Dawn FM is not some dramatic new shift in sound. He’s still very much in the shadows. But there are also signs that the artist born Abel Tesfaye has undergone change. He’s reassessing his habits, lifestyle, success, and the concept of celebrity. He sounds lonely, like Nosferatu blinking at a thin stream of light through the curtains.Dawn FM comes in the wake of 2020’s After Hours, The Weeknd’s moody, superbly conceived work that melded his love of cinema with ominous,...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Cordae Drops ‘FABEV Freestyle’ Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Heart Pt. 4’: Watch

Cordae is set to release his sophomore album From a Bird’s Eye View on January 14th but before that, he’s attempting to build some buzz with a freestyle. Cordae calls it the “FABEV” freestyle as he tackles the beat from Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Heart Pt. 4’. With it comes a music video which is shot primarily during his recent visit to Paris. The spitter calls himself the best rapper under 25 and raps about his career thus far, how hard he’s been working and the doubts that sometimes crop up in his head.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Nas Selling Streaming Royalty Rights to 2 Songs as NFTs

Nas is the latest rapper to embrace the NFT world as he prepares to sell partial rights to two of his songs. Two tracks belonging to the legendary rapper, ‘Ultra Black’ and ‘Rare’, will be released as “tokens with embedded streaming royalty rights” on January 11th through Royal, the startup founded by 3LAU. It launched last year with one of 3LAU’s own tracks.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

New Video: The Weeknd – ‘Sacrifice’

Last night, The Weeknd put out his fifth album Dawn FM, which features contributions from Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Jim Carrey and Tyler, The Creator, amongst others. You can stream it here and check out a full list of the production credits here. Tonight, The Weeknd puts out a video...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA YoungBoy Releases New Song ‘Emo Love’ — Listen

A few days ago, NBA YoundgBoy announced that he was going to be kicking his 2022 off with the release of a mixtape this month. Following ‘Fish Scale‘ and ‘Emo Rockstar‘, he’s back with another new song that he dropped just minutes ago. It’s called...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Gucci Mane Releases New Song & Video ‘Fake Friends’ — Watch

Last year, Gucci Mane released his Ice Daddy album and he and his label put out So Icy Christmas. It was almost a quiet year by his hectic standards. Today, Guwop kicks off his 2022 with a new song called ‘Fake Friends’. In it, he tells his son Ice about how everyone isn’t your friend and talks about his own story, growing up in Atlanta. The video which comes along with the song is directed by Omar The Director and features Gucci and his son.
MUSIC

