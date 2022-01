Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 3, 2007. At that moment, he was considered a good college coach who, like other good college coaches, had fared less well in the NFL. Over five seasons at Michigan State, he hadn’t won the Big Ten or taken the Spartans to a major bowl. Over five seasons at LSU, he had won one BCS title and two SEC championships. At that moment, the nation’s best coach was Urban Meyer.

