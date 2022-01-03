ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

How a Renegade Gymnast Strolled Into North Korea Like It Was No Big Deal

By Donald Kirk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk about double jeopardy. It was one thing for a young North Korean man to jump over the tall barbed-wire fences of the heavily guarded demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and defect to the South. And it was quite another to do it the other way around....

