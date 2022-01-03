WSDOT: Debris slide closes SR 4 near Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State Route 4 is closed in both directions near Cowlitz and the Wahkiakum County line due to a debris slide, officials said.

The Washington Department of Transportation and Washington State Police are working to clear the area.

Officials said there was no estimated time for when the road would reopen. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

