Our 2022 Dining Resolutions

After appearing all over television for the past last 20 years (30 Rock, Broad City, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), the comedian and actor Jeff Hiller is about to tackle his largest role yet, as Joel in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, one of Vulture’s most-anticipated new shows. Set in Manhattan, Kansas, the show stars Bridgett Everett as Sam, who after returning to her hometown befriends Joel, her former high-school classmate. Both Hiller and Everett belong to the downtown-comedy scene. Comedy brought Hiller to New York, but his childhood in San Antonio instilled in him a deep appreciation for enchiladas. “I like Mexican food, but I really only like Tex-Mexican food, so it’s like the mayonnaise version of Mexican food, just so much cheese and sour cream and grease,” he says. “The thing that warms my heart is just, like, cheese wrapped in a tortilla and doused with sour cream.”
Comments / 0