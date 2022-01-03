ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Police investigate shootings at two New Year’s Eve parties

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szH5h_0dbd7F7900

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested one person on weapons charges at one New Year’s Eve party where shots were fired, and responded to another where a 32-year-old man was shot.

According to police, the first incident occurred in the 400 block of Albert Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on January 1st. Police say multiple people were seen leaving the house when they arrived, after several shots were reportedly fired.

14-year-old teen shot on New Years Eve

During the investigation, police arrested Martika Allen, 29, on Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid FOID charges after a satchel containing a handgun and ammunition was found in a parked car nearby.

Then, at 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Royal Avenue where a 32-year-old man was shot during a large party. Witnesses said one of the attendees shot the man as he was being escorted out.

Police say the victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but did not release further details or information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No one hurt after RPD squad car is rear-ended

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police squad car was hit while investigating a separate crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Auburn Street, just east of N. Main Street. A white car suffered heavy front damage. The driver of that car reportedly had a medical issue leading up to the crash. A […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford apartment fire sends one to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An apartment fire in Rockford sent a resident to the hospital on Saturday morning. The incident happened at 310 7th Street at 6:30 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Within four minutes of getting the call, firefighters were on the scene to find the sprinkler system activated, showing a water […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police searching for missing Mt. Morris teen

MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for 15-year-old Katelyln Kirby, who went missing on December 29th. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kirby is described as a white female, 5’3″, 210 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the […]
MOUNT MORRIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Eve#Weather#Rockford Police#Foid#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit man charged with gun, drug crimes

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 39, has been charged with distribution and possession of crack cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A federal grand jury leveled the indictments against Reed on Wednesday, which included 3 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, 1 count of possession, 1 count of possession […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested for giving out confidential information

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers were arrested on Wednesday for misconduct. After becoming aware of information regarding the official conduct of the two former officers in November of 2021, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral held Friday for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday. Rittmanic’s funeral began at 10 a.m. Rittmanic, 49, was killed in the line of duty on December 29. Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head and remains hospitalized. Charged in connection with the shootings are 25-year […]
BRADLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy