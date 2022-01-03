American forward Ricardo Pepi joins Augsburg from Dallas

As leagues return from winter break, we're getting closer to a full slate of weekend matches. Premier League sides enter the FA Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations will also get underway on Sunday. This gives this weekend something for everybody. Prefer seeing matches that you won't see often? Then the FA Cup's for you. Are knockout international tournaments where the world's best come together to compete more your speed? Then AFCON is for you. Let's get to the matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO