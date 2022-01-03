ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American forward Ricardo Pepi joins Augsburg from Dallas

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — American forward Ricardo Pepi signed with Augsburg of Germany's Bundesliga from Major...

The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Pepi
CBS Boston

Three Revolution Players Named To USMNT Roster For January’s Preparation Camp

FOXBORO (CBS) — The new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender DeJuan Jones will all get to spend a couple of weeks in Phoenix, Arizona for the United States Men’s National Team’s January Preparation Camp. The trio will train with the United States during the two-week camp before USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter selects his final roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27. In addition, Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason...
MLS
CBS Sports

Soccer TV guide: Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg) and Daryl Dike (West Brom) debut among top games to watch, stream

As leagues return from winter break, we're getting closer to a full slate of weekend matches. Premier League sides enter the FA Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations will also get underway on Sunday. This gives this weekend something for everybody. Prefer seeing matches that you won't see often? Then the FA Cup's for you. Are knockout international tournaments where the world's best come together to compete more your speed? Then AFCON is for you. Let's get to the matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augsburg#American#Ap#Major League Soccer#German
Frankfort Times

Virus-hit Bayern Munich returns with 2-1 loss to Gladbach

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich lost at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 as the Bundesliga resumed despite coronavirus-induced absences on Friday. The first game after the league's winter break was in doubt due to a host of infections at both clubs with Bayern particularly hard hit. League authorities decided the club had enough strength in depth to play.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jurgen Locadia ends Brighton stay with permanent switch to Bochum

Jurgen Locadia has ended an underwhelming four-year stay at Brighton by moving to German club Bochum for an undisclosed fee.The 28-year-old forward joined Albion from PSV Eindhoven in January 2018 in what was then a club-record deal of around £15million.He played 46 times for the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring six times, and was also loaned out to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.Brighton head coach Graham Potter told his club’s website: “Jurgen is keen to play, and Bochum provides him that opportunity, and the possibility to reinvigorate his career in the Bundesliga, where he has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kieran Trippier won’t give up on England career after joining Newcastle

Kieran Trippier has vowed not to give up on his England career after swapping Atletico Madrid’s Champions League campaign for Newcastle’s Premier League survival fight.The 31-year-old full-back, who has 35 senior caps, secured his return to his native country on Friday when he completed a move which is understood to have cost the Magpies £12million plus add-ons on a two-and-a-half-year contract.Eyebrows may have been raised at his decision, while more cynical onlookers have cited Newcastle’s newfound Saudi-backed spending power as a factor, but the former Burnley and Tottenham defender has insisted his ambition remains as strong as ever.Trippier, who played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

FA Cup: Newcastle humiliated by 3rd-tier Cambridge

At least Newcastle’s fight to stay in the English Premier League won’t be hampered by a deep run in the FA Cup. In further embarrassment for a club with the world’s richest owners, Saudi-controlled Newcastle was beaten by third-tier Cambridge United 1-0 in the biggest shock yet in the third round of the FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Leipzig wins; Freiburg, Leverkusen drop points in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig overcame a host of coronavirus infections to beat 10-man Mainz 4-1, while Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen dropped points after leading in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Patrik Schick’s 17th goal of the season wasn’t enough for Leverkusen, which was fortunate to emerge with a 2-2 draw...
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Swedish skier Hector dominates GS; Shiffrin finishes 7th

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector dominated a women’s World Cup giant slalom Saturday and overtook Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings. Hector posted the fastest time in both runs as she extended her first-run lead to a huge .96 seconds...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

COVID-hit Man City ousts fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 in FA Cup

SWINDON, England (AP) — Manchester City easily coped without seven coronavirus-infected players in eliminating fourth-tier club Swindon 4-1 to open the third round of the FA Cup on Friday. City was still able to deploy a lineup packed with international players including the first three scorers — Bernardo Silva,...
SOCCER

