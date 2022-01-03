Watch Now: Drivers trapped in raging flood waters rescued in Kentucky

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic leaders, including two American presidents, gathered from around the country Saturday to commemorate former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation’s most powerful elected officials. The turnout testified to Reid’s...
Melbourne, Australia (CNN) — Novak Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open as he had recently recovered from Covid-19, documents published on Saturday by Australia's Federal Circuit Court show. The development comes as the tennis World No. 1 is confined to a temporary detention...
Sidney Poitier, who was one of America’s most iconic movie stars and a barrier-breaking pioneer for Black America, is known just as much for his activism as for his on-screen talents. “Poitier was very supportive of the civil rights movement. He attended the March on Washington and supported the...
A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a...
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
Comments / 0