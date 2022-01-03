GALLERY: First snow of the 2022 season across southwest and central Virginia

(WFXR) — A winter storm blanketed parts of southwest and central Virginia on Monday morning.

Viewers from across the Commonwealth shared their first snow pictures and videos of the 2022 season with WFXR News.

Alleghany Highlands

Snowy commute through Craig County, Va. on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Ginger Scott)

Snowy commute through Craig County, Va. on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Ginger Scott)

Roanoke Valley

5 inches of snow measured in Vinton, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Melinda Surett)

Snowy scene from Roanoke County, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: April Mcghee)

Snowy scene from Roanoke County, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: April Mcghee)

Snow blankets backyard in Raleigh Court neighborhood in Roanoke on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Warren Lambert)

Snowy scenery from Sugar Loaf Mountain in Roanoke County on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo: WFXR News)

Snowy scenery from Sugar Loaf Mountain in Roanoke County on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo: WFXR News)

Snow in Roanoke County at Tanglewood Mall from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo: WFXR News)

Snow covered the ground near Read Mountain Road in Roanoke County on Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: Evan Johnson/WFXR News)

New River Valley

Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)

Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)

Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)

Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)

Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)

Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)

Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)

Snowy scene from Christiansburg from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Merissa Sachs)

Snowy scene from Christiansburg from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Merissa Sachs)

Snow fell in Wytheville on Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: Courtesy Ashley Chrisley)

Snow fell in Wytheville on Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: Courtesy Ashley Chrisley)

Lynchburg & Central Virginia

Snowy roads and a toppled over tree from Forest, Va. on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Ryan Saylor)

WFXR News would like to see your snow pictures and videos, email us at pics@wfxrtv.com or post them on the WFXR News Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.