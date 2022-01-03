ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

GALLERY: First snow of the 2022 season across southwest and central Virginia

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

(WFXR) — A winter storm blanketed parts of southwest and central Virginia on Monday morning.

Viewers from across the Commonwealth shared their first snow pictures and videos of the 2022 season with WFXR News.

Alleghany Highlands

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdQB1_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy commute through Craig County, Va. on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Ginger Scott)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6BUx_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy commute through Craig County, Va. on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Ginger Scott)

Roanoke Valley

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2qdg_0dbd6d4G00
    5 inches of snow measured in Vinton, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Melinda Surett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SF4V1_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy scene from Roanoke County, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: April Mcghee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCbc1_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy scene from Roanoke County, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: April Mcghee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlSaa_0dbd6d4G00
    Snow blankets backyard in Raleigh Court neighborhood in Roanoke on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Warren Lambert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGncL_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy scenery from Sugar Loaf Mountain in Roanoke County on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo: WFXR News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9muy_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy scenery from Sugar Loaf Mountain in Roanoke County on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo: WFXR News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YWQs_0dbd6d4G00
    Snow in Roanoke County at Tanglewood Mall from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo: WFXR News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcEKx_0dbd6d4G00
    Snow covered the ground near Read Mountain Road in Roanoke County on Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: Evan Johnson/WFXR News)

New River Valley

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJHt4_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22r9rC_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5XlU_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4x9k_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6Hi4_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ku1XQ_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZbTE_0dbd6d4G00
    Snowy conditions from Wytheville, Va. from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Three Rivers Media)
  • Snowy scene from Christiansburg from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Merissa Sachs)
  • Snowy scene from Christiansburg from Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Merissa Sachs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4MSd_0dbd6d4G00
    Snow fell in Wytheville on Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: Courtesy Ashley Chrisley)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7Ry4_0dbd6d4G00
    Snow fell in Wytheville on Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: Courtesy Ashley Chrisley)

Lynchburg & Central Virginia

  • Snowy roads and a toppled over tree from Forest, Va. on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Ryan Saylor)

WFXR News would like to see your snow pictures and videos, email us at pics@wfxrtv.com or post them on the WFXR News Facebook page .

WFXR

15,840 new COVID cases, 306 new hospitalizations reported by VDH on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday morning, Virginia health officials reported a total of 1,202,727 COVID-19 cases and 15,642 virus-related deaths, which includes 15,840 new confirmed and probable cases and 11 new confirmed and probable deaths from around the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 863,214 cases and 13,062 deaths are related to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

UPDATE: Restoration efforts continue as crews work to restore power to customers out since Monday’s winter storm

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: Power outages continue to lessen in the area from Monday’s winter storm. As of this update, the following localities in the region are still reporting outages: Albemarle County: 2,535 customers without power Nelson County: 788 customers without power Patrick County: 643 customers without power Amherst County: 477 customers without power Bedford County: […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFXR

Report: Home listings drop 25% year-over-year in Virginia

(WFXR) — A new report from Virginia REALTORS shows the number of homes on the market in the Commonwealth continues to drop. While a rise in COVID-19 cases — especially of the omicron variant — and the potential for interest rate hikes have the potential to impact the market, Virginia REALTORS says it expects strong […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Sugar Loaf#Commonwealth#Raleigh Court#Wfxr News Rrb
WFXR

WATCH: Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts’ Dr. Morrow urges masks in schools amid COVID surge

(WFXR) — School officials and health officials around southwest and central Virginia are working to continue in-person learning while also minimizing the potential health risks at schools amid the coronavirus pandemic as students kick off the second semester. Health officials say that the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) are at record high community […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

UPDATE: Around 8,300 customers still without power after Monday’s storm in central, SWVA

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.: Appalachian Power crews have continued making progress to restore power to customers who remain in the dark from Monday’s winter storm. Here are the latest numbers: Bedford County: 1,356 customers are without power Amherst County: 1,305 customers are without power Nelson County: 1,028 customers are without power Franklin County: 678 customers are […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFXR

Virginia health officials report 10,728 new COVID cases, 182 new hospitalizations Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 1,186,887 COVID-19 cases and 15,631 virus-related deaths, which includes 10,728 new confirmed and probable cases and nine new confirmed and probable deaths from around the Commonwealth. Virginia health officials confirmed 852,876 cases and 13,053 deaths are related to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Community Policy