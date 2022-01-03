GALLERY: First snow of the 2022 season across southwest and central Virginia

(WFXR) — Numerous schools and facilities across southwest and central Virginia have closed down, called off events, announced delays, or moved operations online due to concerns about the wintry conditions Friday morning. Here is a list of the schools, businesses, and government-run facilities in the region that have announced closures, cancellations, and modified operations as […]
(WFXR) — With another significant round of winter weather forecasted across Virginia from Thursday night into Friday morning, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourage motorists to be weather aware, to plan ahead, and to avoid traveling during inclement conditions. During the significant winter weather event earlier this week, officials say […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 18,309 new COVID-19 cases — the second-largest single-day case spike of the entire pandemic — and nine new virus-related deaths on Friday, which brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,221,036 confirmed and probable cases and 15,651 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health […]
(WFXR) — For residents who need a place to stay warm, there are a few warming centers around southwest and central Virginia that are open to the public. Amherst County Amelon Elementary School, 132 Amer Circle, Madison Heights City of Danville Contact non-emergency number for the Emergency Communications Center at 434-799-5111, option 8 Franklin County […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday morning, Virginia health officials reported a total of 1,202,727 COVID-19 cases and 15,642 virus-related deaths, which includes 15,840 new confirmed and probable cases and 11 new confirmed and probable deaths from around the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 863,214 cases and 13,062 deaths are related to […]
UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: Power outages continue to lessen in the area from Monday’s winter storm. As of this update, the following localities in the region are still reporting outages: Albemarle County: 2,535 customers without power Nelson County: 788 customers without power Patrick County: 643 customers without power Amherst County: 477 customers without power Bedford County: […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — An Amtrak train finally left for New York on Tuesday afternoon after 220 passengers and six crew members were left stranded at Lynchburg’s Kemper Street Station for nearly 30 hours. The train was headed to New York when it encountered downed power lines and fallen trees on tracks near Nelson County […]
(WFXR) — A new report from Virginia REALTORS shows the number of homes on the market in the Commonwealth continues to drop. While a rise in COVID-19 cases — especially of the omicron variant — and the potential for interest rate hikes have the potential to impact the market, Virginia REALTORS says it expects strong […]
(WFXR) — School officials and health officials around southwest and central Virginia are working to continue in-person learning while also minimizing the potential health risks at schools amid the coronavirus pandemic as students kick off the second semester. Health officials say that the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) are at record high community […]
UPDATE 9:45 p.m.: Appalachian Power crews have continued making progress to restore power to customers who remain in the dark from Monday’s winter storm. Here are the latest numbers: Bedford County: 1,356 customers are without power Amherst County: 1,305 customers are without power Nelson County: 1,028 customers are without power Franklin County: 678 customers are […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 1,186,887 COVID-19 cases and 15,631 virus-related deaths, which includes 10,728 new confirmed and probable cases and nine new confirmed and probable deaths from around the Commonwealth. Virginia health officials confirmed 852,876 cases and 13,053 deaths are related to […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Health officials say that the number of coronavirus cases at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital has doubled in just a few days. According to Sentara’s COVID Dashboard update from Wednesday, Jan. 5, approximately 34 percent of the patients at the South Boston location have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Early in December, […]
UPDATE 9:25 p.m.: The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have updated their COVID-19 cases for the week. According to the update on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the district has a total of 43,143 cases — an increase of 2,277 cases. The Alleghany Health District has 28,358 total cases while the Roanoke City Health District has […]
(WFXR) — Due to potentially hazardous travel conditions and other winter weather concerns following Monday’s snowfall, a number of schools and facilities around the region have announced closures, delays, or plans to operate remotely on Tuesday. Here is a list of the schools, businesses, and government-run facilities that have canceled or modified operations as of […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency as the second winter storm of the week is approaching. The winter storm will arrive Thursday evening and will linger into the overnight hours on Friday before officially exiting well before sunrise in our region. Even after the storm itself exits, […]
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — What could have been just another evening walking the family dog in the neighborhood turned into a call to 911 by a father and his young son. During their walk, Beckham and his dad spotted a blaze, prompting their call to 911. The blaze turned out to be a contractor’s trailer […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As temperatures are dropping and the snow is falling around Virginia, pet owners may find themselves breaking the law by leaving furry friends outside, especially during extreme weather conditions. Virginia law says that animals cannot be tied up or chained outdoors in the following conditions: When temperatures are 85 degrees or […]
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is reminding the public to avoid contact with bats, feral cats, stray dogs and wild animals following an incident of a dog biting a woman on Jefferson Street in Danville. On Dec. 29, a dog was reported to have bitten a woman in the vicinity of 649 […]
(WDVM) — One of the biggest snowstorms Virginia has seen in years left thousands of residents without power. Now, Dominion Energy is saying certain customers should be prepared to wait “multiple days” to see their power restored. Approximately 390,00 customers lost power after the snowstorm on Monday, Jan. 3. While crews have restored power to […]
Comments / 0