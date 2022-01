Hopkinsville City Council heard an update on possible OSHA standards on COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Tuesday’s meeting, though no policy has yet been presented. Human Resources Officer Kenneth Grabara says the reason he hasn’t presented council with a policy document just yet is because so much of what it might contain is up in the air still. OSHA has issued a federal temporary standard on vaccination and testing protocols, but Grabara says dates keep changing, and the Supreme Court is set to review the mandate and determine whether it will stand or be eliminated this month.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO