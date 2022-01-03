Newest Erie City Council members sworn in Monday

Related
Brian Shank selected as new chairman for Erie County Council
Erie County Council not has a new chairman. Councilman Brian Shank will replace former chair Carl Anderson. Members of council voted four to three in favor of Republican Brian Shank to be the next council chairman. The votes were tallied during Council’s Reorganization Meeting this week. Shank, who represents the 5th District, says he is […]
Location of Erie County’s next rapid COVID-19 testing clinic changed
The site of Erie County’s next free rapid COVID-19 testing clinic has been changed. It is now scheduled on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center. Hundreds of people took advantage of the clinic at the same spot on Thursday afternoon. Erie County is citing “Prevailing weather conditions” as the […]
Harborcreek Township Supervisors voice concerns regarding preliminary redistricting map
Harborcreek Township Supervisors are voicing their concerns about a preliminary redistricting map. The supervisors are reaching out to a Pennsylvania state commission. They are sending a letter explaining how the township and school district have been members of the 4th Legislative District for almost 70 years. The new proposed map would split the townships into […]
Officials reminding City of Erie residents about odd-even parking rules
Erie City Officials are reminding members of the downtown community about the importance of following odd-even parking rules. The Erie Streets Department created these rules so city plows can get through. One streets department representative says when people do not follow these regulations, streets become clogged with snow to the point that emergency vehicles do […]
County Executive Brenton Davis rescinds mask mandate for all Erie County Schools
County Executive Brenton Davis deciding to rescind the county-wide mask mandate for all Erie County schools. The decision went into effect on Wednesday. The Erie County Department of Health will continue to partner with area school districts helping to mitigate risks, provide expertise, and resources to end the COVID-19 pandemic. For news delivered right to […]
City Council holds first meeting with new council members; new council president elected
Erie City Council started off the first meeting of the year with a new council president. The meeting began with electing Councilmember Liz Allen as the new Erie City Council President, taking over the role from Councilmember Ed Brzezinski. Councilmember Michael Keys was elected Council Vice President. Councilwoman Allen says she looks forward to working alongside […]
Local political party leaders weigh on one year anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack
Correction: In an earlier post of this story, the date was incorrectly written as January 6, 2021. The issue has been corrected. January 6th, 2022 marks the one year anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Capitol. As the Congressional investigation continues, JET 24 Action News reached out to the leaders of our local political […]
Coronavirus: A look at COVID-19 in Erie County in 2021
Here is a look at COVID-19 data from 2021. The Erie County Department of Health’s Epidemiology Section has put together a summary of COVID-19 in Erie County during 2021. Vaccination efforts are ongoing to help Erie County residents avoid severe illness and avoid the need for hospitalization in case of infection with COVID-19. According to […]
County Executive lifts mask mandate for all county buildings for all fully vaccinated employees
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announcing the end of the universal indoor masking order for all Erie County owned, leased, and operated facilities for all fully vaccinated employees. The administration says department heads will be responsible for the verification and enforcement of masks for unvaccinated personnel. Vaccine requirements will remain in effect for new hires […]
Erie Downtown Development Corporation continues construction on former Coconut Joe’s lot
The construction of the location of where Coconut Joe’s once stood continues with a possible end date in sight. The former lot of Coconut Joe’s was once home to the Park Opera House in 1860. The Park Opera House was part of the historic West North Park Row District and the Erie Downtown Development Corporation […]
Erie residents dig out of first major snowfall of 2022
Mother Nature unleasing enough snowfall in the past 24 hours to cause some real headaches. Many people were outside digging out their cars, while others see the snow as a welcome sight for some activities. More snow means more work for some. “Hey, it’s Erie, get used to it.” said Steve Ring, Erie resident. Erie […]
Bayfront Convention Center hosts COVID-19 testing clinic
Usually, the Bayfront Convention Center hosts big events and entertainment. On Thursday night, however, the Erie County Department of Health hosted a COVID-19 testing clinic to accommodate a large number of people. There was a long line of people waiting to get tested. Some are saying this is their way of looking out for themselves […]
Congressmen, PA Dems weigh in on Jan. 6th attack on Capitol
Caught in the middle of the Capitol attack were members of Congress who were there to certify the Electoral College vote, making Joe Biden President. Congressman Mike Kelly was among those on the house floor as pro-Trump protestors started to fill the halls of the Capitol. The six-term Republican recalls the Capitol police coming in […]
Newsmaker: U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly reflects on U.S. Capitol attack
One year ago on January 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol building was under attack. Thousands of pro-Donald Trump protesters had breached security, breaking through barriers, doors, and windows to get inside. All of this was happening as Congress was certifying the results of the Electoral College vote, making Joe Biden the next President. Among them […]
LIVE: Former Sen. Harry Reid remembered at memorial in Las Vegas
Nevadans will bid farewell to former U.S. Senator Harry Reid Saturday during a memorial at The Smith Center for Performing Arts in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are among the dignitaries who will be in attendance. Biden is one of the speakers and Obama will give the eulogy.
NewsNation reporter recalls being trapped during insurrection
NewsNation's Joe Khalil remembers what it was like being trapped in the Capitol for 12 hours on Jan. 6, 2021.
Erie County residents digging out following winter storm
Snow finally came in full force after we’ve experienced a mild winter. Neighbors across the region were digging out after the snowfall from overnight and Friday. Neighbors from Erie to Edinboro received a visit from Mother Nature after experiencing a mild winter. The snowfall began Thursday night and continued accumulating Friday, leaving individuals shoveling snow, […]
Executive director of Emergycare announces retirement
There is a change at the top coming for Emergycare. After more than 13 years as the President and Executive Director, Bill Hagerty is retiring. Hagerty has been with Emergycare for 34 of the 38 years the ambulance service has existed. Hagerty has held multiple jobs with Emergycare including Flight Medic and Swat Medic Team […]
Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden’s vaccine rules
The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation's vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.
How many people were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack?
A year after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, resulting in the deadliest domestic attack on Congress in the nation's history, the Justice Department is still struggling to charge and process those involved.
