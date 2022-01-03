ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette police, sheriff announce joint gun violence task force for 2022

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwiNb_0dbd6TBs00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With a rising trend in violent crimes across Lafayette Parish heading into 2022, law enforcement agencies are creating a joint task force to target violent crimes involving guns.

The task force was announced this morning by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber.

Both Guillory and Garber said the rise in violent crime is being committed by “small groups of people” in Lafayette Parish and the surrounding areas.

“We’re largely aware of who these people are,” said Garber, thanks to intelligence efforts of both Lafayette Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

2021 Year in Review: Acadiana law enforcement agencies face accusations, lawsuits

Garber said murder rates have risen over the past three years, with 17 homicides in the parish in 2019. That number rose to 21 homicides in 2020 and 29 homicides in 2021. Homicides, however, do not tell the entire story, warned the sheriff, as assaults, batteries and illegal possession charges are also on the rise.

The point of the task force, Garber said, is to switch from being a reactive force — or what he referred to as “guardian mode” — into a proactive force targeting the perpetrators of gun violence. The sheriff said the task force’s job isn’t to make as many arrests as possible, but rather to disrupt and displace violent activity before it happens.

Garber said the law enforcement agencies are also using a new “real-time crime center” which uses advanced technological tactics that haven’t been seen before, though he did mention an increase of surveillance cameras owned and operated both by law enforcement and third-parties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Vehicle crashes into Opelousas Chase Bank

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A vehicle crashed into the Opelousas Chase Bank on Union St. Friday afternoon after it was cut off in traffic, forcing it off the roadway. No injuries were reported. Opelousas Police Chief McLendon said the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrived at the scene at around 4:30 p.m. to respond to the […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

One person shot in Lafayette, police say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after one person was shot in on South Magnolia Street. The shooting happened Dec. 26 in the 1100 block of South Magnolia Street, police said. When police arrived, they found a victim with a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

Suspended Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin will return to department with new title

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) -– Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, who had been suspended with pay following allegations of sexual misconduct, will return to the department under a new title. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, Major Monte Potier will remain in command of the Lafayette Police Department until a permanent Chief of Police is appointed. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana DOJ investigating alleged use of racial slur in Evangeline Parish school board meeting

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating allegations of a man being called a racial slur at an Evangeline Parish School Board meeting in late December, according to a press release from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office. Arthur Sampson, Jr. of Ville Platte, said that at an Evangeline Parish […]
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Guns#Police#Lawsuits#Joint Task Force
KLFY News 10

Lead investigator in Ronald Greene case retires

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A new development in the Ronald Greene case has surfaced today and its not one that’s expected. Ronald Greene died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in Monroe in 2019 and two troopers have already been charged with attempting to cover it up. Today we learn Louisiana State Police’s lead investigator […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLFY News 10

Opelousas General braces for 5th COVID surge, sees staffing woes

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — COVID-19 is surging again in Louisiana as Omicron is spreading. At Opelousas General Health System, they are bracing for the fifth surge. Currently, there are ten COVID-positive patients in-house, three in the ICU. Chief Population Officer, Tim Marks, explains “We are seeing around 90% that are unvaccinated.” Marks says they are […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Police release new information on vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Through surveillance video located from the area, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has released further information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run fatality that occurred on January 2, 2022. The vehicle is described as a 2013-2016 white Ford Fusion with right front-end damage. According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy