Troopers issue nearly 15,000 tickets over holiday period

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
JACKSON • The Mississippi Highway Patrol saw a massive jump in the number of citations written over the New Years holiday, but did see a decrease in the number of fatalities.

During the four-day enforcement period that began Thursday and ended Sunday, troopers issued 14,792 citations. That is a more than 136% increase over the 6,254 tickets issued the year before.

The numbers in most criteria followed the same trend. The number of seat belt and child restrain citations nearly quadrupled from 363 to 1,429. Driving under the influence arrests went from 184 last year to 279, an increase of 52%.

The number of crashes on the states highways and interstates remained about the same, but the number of fatalities dropped from 3 to 2. Neither of the fatal wrecks happened within the Daily Journal coverage area.

The first happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, on Highway 51 in DeSoto County.

A 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Crystal Parks, 23, of Sarah, was traveling south and collided with a north-bound 2006 Dodge Durango. Parks died as a result. The other driver, Catlin Carlisle, 31, of Coldwater, received moderate injuries.

The second fatality happened before dawn Saturday on Interstate 20 in Hinds County when the 2008 Suzuki SX4, driven by Marcus A. Davaul, 26, of Jackson, left the road and struck a fence. He was carried to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo, MS
